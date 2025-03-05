Japan women’s football pioneer Nagasato retires

Women’s World Cup winner Yuki Nagasato, who made history with a brief spell playing for a men’s team, said she had given “every last drop” as the Japanese striker announced her retirement from football.

The 37-year-old, part of the Japan team that lifted the World Cup in 2011, brought the curtain down on a 23-year career that saw her play in Germany, England, the United States, Australia and her home country.

That included a loan stint in 2020 with her brother’s team Hayabusa Eleven, an amateur men’s side playing in a regional league in Japan.

Nagasato said at the time the move was inspired by former US national team star Megan Rapinoe’s fight for equality, explaining that she “wanted to send a message to society”.

Nagasato played four games for the team, scoring no goals.

She said on social media that she was retiring with “a clear and peaceful mind”.

“I have decided to close this chapter of my career,” she wrote.

“I have given it my all and the final flame burned out — every last drop.”

Nagasato made 132 appearances for Japan, scoring 58 goals to become her country’s second-highest goalscorer behind Homare Sawa.

She won an Olympic silver medal with Japan in 2012 and the Champions League with German side Turbine Potsdam in 2010.

She also played in Europe for Chelsea, Wolfsburg and Frankfurt, before moving to the US in 2017.