Japa: Lagos suffers deficit of 30,000 doctors – Commissioner, Abayomi

…as Sanwo-Olu approves the expansion of LASUCOM, the conversion of isolation centres

…to train 12,500 health professionals in 5yrs

Lagos State currently faces a deficit of 30,000 doctors and a significant shortage of nurses, pharmacists, dentists, laboratory scientists, and other allied health professionals.

This comes as State Government handed over key medical infrastructure to contractors for conversion into modern academic facilities aimed to combat the critical shortage of healthcare professionals in the state. The moves followed approval by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The infrastructure include; Expansion of Lagos State University College of Medicine, LASUCOM, the transformation of the CACOVID Isolation Centre at the Infectious Disease Hospital, IDH, into large lecture theatres and multi-disciplinary laboratories, and the conversion of the Cardio-Renal Centre at Gbagada General Hospital into academic offices and tutorial lecture rooms.

This ambitious expansion of key medical education facilities is geared towards accommodating the imminent increase in student admissions across critical medical disciplines, including medicine, nursing, dentistry, pharmacy, and allied health professions.

The goal is to scale up student admissions from the current 200 to 2,500 annually within the next five years, significantly increasing Lagos’ capacity to train healthcare professionals.

Speaking at the official handover of the facilities, the State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, stressed that the initiative was a response to the severe shortage of human resources for health, exacerbated by the sustained outbound migration of medical professionals, otherwise known as Japa syndrome.

According to him, “Lagos currently faces a deficit of 30,000 doctors and a significant shortage of nurses, pharmacists, dentists, laboratory scientists, and other allied health professionals.

“The expansion is part of a broader two-pronged strategy approved by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to mitigate the crisis. The first approach is to produce more healthcare professionals by increasing student intake, which necessitates a substantial expansion of tertiary education infrastructure.

“The government, under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved a phased expansion of infrastructure to accommodate an increased intake of students in medicine, nursing, dentistry, pharmacy, and allied health sciences.

“Our target is to scale up annual student admissions from 200 to 2,500 over the next five years,” Abayomi revealed.

He explained that the second approach is to ensure tha students receive quality training, requiring accreditation from regulatory bodies.

To achieve this, he explained that three critical requirements must be met: Adequate space for training, a sufficient number of academic instructors, and access to a diverse patient population for hands-on clinical training.

“Training healthcare professionals is not just about lecture halls; it requires practical exposure in laboratories and patient care settings. Our expansion plan ensures that all these elements are in place,” he stated.

“In healthcare, bigger is always better. It is preferable to have more capacity than to underestimate future needs.

“The expanded infrastructure will not only support increased student intake but also enhance Lagos’ credibility with accreditation bodies like the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) and the National Universities Commission (NUC),” he added.

The commissioner highlighted that the project will provide 1,600 additional lecture theatre seats, 1,600 laboratory spaces, and 110 new office spaces for lecturers and academic staff.

He assured that Lagos State Infrastructure Asset Management Agency, LASIAMA, will oversee the execution to ensure adherence to the highest construction standards.

Expressing gratitude to Governor Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, Abayomi commended their swift response to the crisis. “Their vision and commitment to healthcare and education reform have enabled us to act decisively.

“In four months, we expect to return here to commission these facilities for academic use,” he concluded.

The State Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Tolani Sule, praised the initiative as a vital step towards addressing the human capital deficit in the health sector.

“Lagos is land-constrained, so we must maximize existing facilities. The Ministry of Health has graciously repurposed underutilized assets to expand medical education infrastructure,” he noted.

He reaffirmed the state’s commitment to improving health education. “Governor Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor Hamzat have shown unwavering support for the health sector. This expansion will not only enhance learning for our students but also strengthen the entire healthcare delivery system in Lagos,” Sule remarked.

Sule stressed that Sanwo-Olu and his administration have consistently prioritized healthcare education, approving initiatives that enhance training institutions and hospitals.

“We are grateful for the government’s unwavering support. This expansion will ensure that our students receive world-class training in an environment equipped with the necessary facilities,” he added.

The Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, stressed that the expansion project is crucial for securing accreditation from regulatory bodies.

“We recently increased our medical student intake to 200 in response to federal directives.

“However, the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) and the Nursing Council require us to demonstrate sufficient infrastructure before granting full accreditation,” she explained.

“Just a few days ago, we were at the court of governors, discussing the urgent need for infrastructure upgrades to support increased student intake. The MDCN has mandated medical schools to double their intake, but accreditation is not automatic. This project ensures that we meet the regulatory requirements,” Olatunji-Bello added.

Olatunji-Bello acknowledged that the existing LASUCOM infrastructure was originally designed for 50 students per cohort, making expansion imperative. “With today’s handover, we are moving in the right direction. This will put us in a strong position to meet MDCN and NUC standards.”

She expressed confidence that the new facilities would help LASU meet accreditation standards. “With the support of the state government, we are in a strong position to expand our health programs sustainably. This initiative ensures we produce well-trained professionals to serve Lagos and beyond.”

The Chief Medical Director of Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Prof. Adetokunbo O. Fabamwo, described the project as a long-overdue response to Lagos’ growing healthcare needs. “LASUTH plays a critical role in training medical students and postgraduate doctors. This expansion will ease the burden on our facilities and create an optimal learning environment,” he said.

Ms. Adenike Adekanbi, General Manager of LASIAMA, assured that her agency would ensure high-quality project execution. “We have engaged top-tier contractors with proven track records. Our mandate is to deliver world-class academic facilities on schedule and within budget.”

She reiterated LASIAMA’s commitment to maintaining infrastructure standards. “We will monitor progress rigorously to ensure these buildings meet the needs of future healthcare professionals in Lagos State.”

“The infrastructure expansion marks a significant milestone in Lagos State’s efforts to address the healthcare workforce gap. By repurposing existing facilities and strategically scaling up medical education, the initiative ensures that more students can be trained, ultimately strengthening the state’s healthcare system.

“With the strategic investment, Lagos is laying the groundwork for a robust healthcare workforce, ensuring a future where its residents have access to well-trained medical professionals,” Adekanbi stated.