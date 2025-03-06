Jackrich denies sponsoring militant group threatening attacks on oil installations

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The Governorship candidate of the National Rescue Movement in the 2023 elections in Rivers State, Sobomabo Jackrich, has denied link with a militant group the ‘Niger Delta Rescue Movement, NDRM, which in a viral video threatened to attack oil installations in the Niger Delta if the Rivers State allocation is withheld.

The NDRM in a viral social media video, Thursday morning, threatened to cut low the nation’s oil production if the allocation does not come and if the Martin Amaewhule-led State House of Assembly makes attempts to impeach Governor Siminialayi Fubara.

However, speaking in a media chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt, yesterday, Jackrich, clarified that the video and the people in it has no link with him or his party, the National Rescue Movement, saying it is a mere resemblance of names.

He said: “My attention has been drawn to a recent video circulating online purportedly released by a group identified as the Niger Delta Rescue Movement threatening to resume hostilities in response to the 48-hour ultimatum issued to Governor Siminalayi Fubara by the Martin Amaewhule led Rivers State House of Assembly.

“I wish to make the following clarifications regarding this video. One, no link between my party and the group. I’m deeply concerned about the name of the group as it bears a striking resemblance to my political party.

“Been the leader of the party, the National Rescue Movement in Rivers State, I categorically distance my party from any link, affiliation or connection with the group. The NRM remains a law abiding political party committed to democratic principles and peaceful engagements.”

Jackrich explained: “In the video, I observed that one of the individuals was wearing yellow rain boots, a black polo, and jeans – an attire similar to that worn by personnel of my outfit of the Tantita Security Services. I’m a sub-contractor to Tantita Security Outfit.

“Our colour which is known in Rivers State is black long sleeve, black jeans or trousers and yellow rain boots. The team leads are putting on red berets and the members wear black berets. That is our outfit. Now if you look at the video you will see that some person wore that yellow rain boot which struck my attention,

“And that is what I’m trying to correct, that we are not into such criminal activities. So I dissociate myself from them. I don’t know the people

“As a contractor with Tantita Security Services responsible for protecting oil installations and securing our waterways, I wish to state unequivocally that neither TSS under my watch nor myself have any link, involvement or association with the said militia group.

“Tantita Security Services is committed to lawful security operations in line with its mandate.”

Jackrich stated that the development aligns with the alarm he raised on Wednesday about certain individuals who are bent on framing him and linking him with criminal activities in order to use security agencies to ‘take him and other leaders supporting the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara out of circulation.

He said: “Their ultimate aim is to manipulate the forthcoming local government elections without opposition” Amb Jackrich said, even as he recalled with dismay that the same sinister tactic was employed against him on April 8, 2024 when the Military invaded his home, destroyed his property and allegedly killed two of his workers.

“By the grace of God, I am alive today, and nothing incriminating was found against me despite their desperate attempts to silence me. I wish to state clearly once again that neither myself, the National Rescue Movement, Niger Delta Liberation Force, Tantita Security under my leadership have any connection with the criminality or act of violence.

“I call on our security agencies to remain vigilant and not fall for the deceitful antics of those seeking to frame me for their selfish political gains” he stated, insisting that as a citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that he has the right to support whoever he wants to support.”

Jackrich while insisting that his support for Governor Siminalayi Fubara should not be criminalized or turned into an offense, Jackrich added, “I will continue to stand by what is right and no amount of intimidation will deter me from my convictions.”