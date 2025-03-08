IWD: Gov. Idris celebrates illustrious Kebbi women

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Governor of Kebbi State, Dr. Nasir Idris, on Saturday joined the global community in marking International Women’s Day.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Alhaji Abdullahi Idris Zuru, Idris described women as the bedrock of success and peace in every developing nation. He highlighted their roles as mothers, wives, and administrators, emphasizing their contributions to nation-building, particularly in their respective states.

“Today, we celebrate our distinguished women of Kebbi State who have made us proud in politics and civil service. I must mention the late Dr. Amina Abubakar (PhD), a former and pioneer Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, for her immense contributions to women and education. We must also acknowledge the contributions of Dr. Amina Yahaya Shamaki, a former Federal Permanent Secretary, along with many other women who have walked the paths of men and succeeded,” the governor stated.

At the state level, Zainab Nasir Idris and Hajiya Nafisa Nasir Idris have, through their humanitarian programmes, lifted thousands of underprivileged women out of poverty in Kebbi State. Their efforts, according to the governor, are critical to the success of his administration.

“We commend them and other women of substance for their immeasurable contributions,” the statement added.

Furthermore, the statement celebrated Senator Remi Tinubu for championing the cause of women across the country, describing her as a pillar of support to her husband and a strong advocate for women’s rights in Nigeria.