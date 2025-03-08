IWD 2025: We’re committed to social inclusion, women’s participation in governance – Kano Gov Yusuf

Gov Abba Yusuf of Kano State.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has reiterated his administration’s commitment to strengthening democracy by promoting gender equity and ensuring women’s active participation in governance and societal development.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, to commemorate International Women’s Day 2025, Governor Yusuf emphasised that his government is implementing policies aimed at empowering women in leadership, business, and other sectors of the economy.

He acknowledged the critical role women play in nation-building and assured that his administration would continue to create opportunities for them to contribute meaningfully to governance and development in Kano State.

The governor also pledged to sustain initiatives that enhance women’s welfare, including access to education, healthcare, and economic empowerment, affirming that Kano will set the pace in gender inclusivity across Nigeria.

Governor Yusuf called on society to support women in their quest for a more inclusive and progressive community, stressing that his administration remains fully committed to fostering an environment where women can thrive economically and otherwise.