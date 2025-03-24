Oluremi Tinubu

…Calls for Global Efforts to End TB Scourge

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of a friend to tuberculosis (TB), emphasizing that her commitment to fighting the disease is not just a policy matter but a personal mission.

She also called for global concerted efforts to eradicate tuberculosis, describing it as a major health threat that must be tackled with urgency.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Monday to mark the 2025 World Tuberculosis Day, themed “Yes! We Can End TB: Commit, Invest, Deliver,” the First Lady, who also serves as the National and Global Stop TB Champion, reaffirmed her dedication to the cause.

*”Today, on World Tuberculosis Day 2025, I join the global community in reaffirming our commitment to ending one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases, Tuberculosis (TB).

“Under this year’s theme, ‘Yes! We Can End TB: Commit, Invest, Deliver,’ we are reminded that winning the fight against TB is possible when we unite our efforts, invest in proven solutions, and ensure the delivery of life-saving interventions to all who need them.”

Mrs. Tinubu stressed that TB remains a major health threat, particularly when undiagnosed and untreated.

“As the National and Global Stop TB Champion, I take this responsibility with deep personal commitment. The fight against TB is not just a policy issue – it is personal. I have felt the pain of losing a friend.

“This is a painful reminder that TB continues to claim lives, despite being both preventable and curable. We must not allow more people to die from this disease.”

She urged Nigerians to take TB symptoms seriously, encouraging those with a persistent cough lasting more than two weeks, unexplained weight loss, night sweats, or fever to visit the nearest health facility for free TB testing and treatment.

“TB is curable, and early treatment saves lives,” she emphasized.

Mrs. Tinubu concluded with a rallying call: “Together, Yes! We Can End TB. Let us commit, invest, and deliver on this promise for a healthier and TB-free Nigeria.”