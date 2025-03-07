‘It is illegal’ – Lawyers fault Senate’s suspension of Akpoti-Uduaghan

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Legal experts have condemned the Nigerian Senate’s decision to suspend Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central) for six months, describing it as illegal, unconstitutional, and a violation of her fundamental rights.

The lawyers argue that the suspension disregarded a valid court order and set a dangerous precedent for legislative overreach.

The suspension, announced on Thursday, came a day after Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court in Abuja barred the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Code of Conduct from proceeding with an investigation against Akpoti-Uduaghan over alleged misconduct. The court also ordered the Senate to justify its probe within 72 hours, but the legislative body went ahead with the suspension.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Kunle Edun, described the action as a clear violation of the law, noting that legislative suspensions cannot override constitutional rights. He stated: “I do not agree with the suspension of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan. The suspension was an aberration by a Senate that ought to know better. Order 67(4) of the Senate Rules states that a senator can only be suspended for a period not exceeding 14 days. This provision, which is unconstitutional, was breached by the same Senate.”

“The fact that the matter is in court makes it sub judice. The Ethics Committee cannot, on one hand, admit that the subject matter of her petition is sub judice and then, on the other hand, contradict that position by suspending her in relation to the same matter or a similar matter that is before the court.“

“The contention that the court lacks the power to interfere in legislative affairs due to the principle of separation of powers does not justify the Senate’s decision to disregard an interim court order.

“All the reasons the Senate may have had for disobeying the court order should have been presented in court as a basis to set aside the interim injunction. It is lawless for a legislature to disobey a court order, whether they consider it valid or not.

“Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan rightly refused to appear before the Ethics Committee in light of the court’s order. The Senate was wrong to proceed with the hearing despite the court order. This was sheer legislative rascality.”

Another lawyer and activist, Deji Adeyanju, criticized the Senate’s move, calling it a violation of democratic principles. He noted that the suspension was not only illegal but also a blatant attempt to silence Akpoti-Uduaghan amid her petition against Senate President Godswill Akpabio over allegations of sexual harassment.

“I am deeply saddened by the illegal suspension of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan by the Nigerian Senate. This act is not only a blatant violation of her rights but also an affront to the very foundation of democracy and transparency that our nation claims to uphold,” Adeyanju said.

He also raised concerns over the handling of the matter by the Senate Committee on Ethics, stating that the chairman of the committee had previously defended Akpabio, raising a conflict of interest.

“It is unacceptable that neither Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan nor Akpabio was allowed to appear before the committee for a proper investigation. This lack of due process mirrors the troubling practices seen in our electoral system, where results are declared in the dead of night without proper scrutiny,” he added.

The controversy surrounding Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension stems from a heated confrontation on February 20, 2025, when she protested the reassignment of her Senate seat by Akpabio. The matter was referred to the Ethics Committee for investigation, but she refused to appear, citing the court order restraining the probe.

Her suspension also followed her re-presentation of a sexual harassment petition against Akpabio, which was initially blocked. The petition was later accepted and referred to the Ethics Committee for review.

Reacting to her suspension, Akpoti-Uduaghan described it as unjust and a violation of the principles of fairness and natural justice.

She stated, “Against the culture of silence, intimidation, and victim-shaming, my unjust suspension from the Nigerian Senate invalidates the principles of natural justice, fairness, and equity. The illegal suspension does not withdraw my legitimacy as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and I will continue to use my duly elected position to serve my constituents and country to the best of my ability till 2027 and beyond.”