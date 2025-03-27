ISPON dismisses leadership dispute, warns against false presidential claims

By Dickson Omobola

Institute of Safety Professionals of Nigeria, ISPON, has refuted claims that one Timothy Iwuagwu is the National President of the body, saying Dr Stephen Udezi is the institute’s recognised president.

The institute asserted that it has also resolved all issues of factional groups, saying both internal and external mechanisms had been used to reunite the organisation.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos, President of ISPON, Dr Stephen Udezi, said Iwuagwu alongside two others was dismissed in November 2024 over attempts to incite leadership crisis in ISPON.

According to Udezi, the election which confirmed his presidency was overseen by the National Assembly in Abuja.

His words: ‘The National Assembly to the through House Committee on Safety, Standards and Regulation called for an annual general meeting, AGM and professional development conference, EDC.

“After the National Assembly looked into the matter, we all gathered in Abuja on October 7 to 19 where we had our AGM and EDC, and the election that confirmed me as president was held. The election was conducted by the National Assembly itself.

“There were three people who contested as president, and when the results were announced, I won. And immediately, we were sworn-in that day. It was a credible election for the unification of ISPON.

“There have been distractions here and there, but I am not distracted. They don’t want us to do those things that would better the lives of Nigerians, but we will.

“Since I became president, I have started discussing with the American Society of Civil Engineers with the board of certified and safety professionals to ensure that if you are a member of ISPON, you are automatically qualified to do the CSP exam in Nigeria.

“We have also signed MoUs with institutions of learning, and Caleb University is one that will be done soon. Due to our understanding of the ISPON Act, we have the Centre for Safety Education at Federal University of Technology in Effurun.

“We have diploma training in safety there, we have a post-graduate diploma programme there and we are running a master’s programme right now in that institution. We also have a programme on safety at the University of Port Harcourt. This is to grow Nigeria and knowledge.

“I want to state that there is no problem in ISPON. We have reconciled, we have unified and you can come and join ISPON or validate your membership. Those who are trying to cause problems have been taken care of by the law. For those who went to court, their issues are being managed adequately by the court. If anybody wants to parade himself as president aside from me, that person should be called in order to come and show where he was elected president. Mr Timothy Iwuagwu, Mrs Esther Williams and Olayinka Fasusi have been dismissed from ISPON.”