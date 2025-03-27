Iralepo Chieftaincy Tussle: Appeal Court returns case to Supreme Court

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Court of Appeal sitting in Akure, Ondo State, has transferred the chieftaincy dispute between the Iralepo of Isinkan and the Deji of Akure to the Supreme Court for determination.

The conflict began in 2005 when the Ondo State Government recognized the Iralepo of Isinkan as an independent chieftaincy. However, the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, insisted that the Iralepo’s appointment must be subject to his approval.

Oba Aladelusi challenged the government’s decision in court but lost at the Ondo State High Court. He then appealed to the Court of Appeal, which ruled in his favor, stating that Isinkan is a quarter within Akure and that the Iralepo’s stool is subject to the Deji’s authority.

Dissatisfied with the ruling, the Iralepo, Oba Gbenga Ojo, through his lawyer, Olusola Ebiseni, appealed to the Supreme Court and sought a stay of execution of the appellate court’s judgment.

The Ondo State Government also filed an appeal, arguing that the Court of Appeal lacked jurisdiction over the Executive Council’s power to upgrade the Iralepo’s status without the Deji’s consent.

At the Court of Appeal, Ebiseni emphasized that the stay of execution and injunction pending appeal were directed at the state government, not the Deji of Akure, and that the reliefs sought were declaratory and unenforceable.

The Ondo State Attorney General and Justice Commissioner, Kayode Ajulo (SAN), represented by F.S. Akinnibosun, asserted that the government had the exclusive power to recognize the Iralepo of Isinkan as an independent chieftaincy.

Since the case had already been entered at the Supreme Court under SC/CV/268/2025, the Court of Appeal ruled that it no longer had jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, the Deji of Akure appointed Gbenga Henry Adeyeye as the new Chief Iralepo of Isinkan. However, the Isinkan community, through High Chief Kayode Oluyi, the Olisa of Isinkan Kingdom, rejected the appointment, affirming that Oba Oluwagbemiga Ojo remains the rightful Iralepo and continues to reside in the Isinkan palace.

Oluyi questioned how Adeyeye, previously deemed ineligible for the throne, could now claim appointment by the Deji of Akure, who historically has never appointed an Iralepo.

Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa assured that his administration would respect the rights of all parties to appeal within the limits of the Constitution.