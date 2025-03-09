IPOB warns against mismanagement of ₦250bn South East Development fund

IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called for transparency and accountability in the management of the reported ₦250 billion appropriated for the newly established South East Development Commission (SEDC).

In a statement signed by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, the group urged political leaders overseeing the commission to ensure the funds are used strictly for developmental purposes in the region.

The SEDC, chaired by Dr. Emeka Nworgu and overseen by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu in his capacity as Senate Committee Chairman of the Commission, is expected to drive infrastructure and economic growth in the South East. IPOB emphasized that the funds should be directed toward tangible projects that will improve the region’s economy and standard of living.

“If this information is true, we call on Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and those handling this money to ensure it is fully utilized for the development of Alaigbo,” the statement read.

IPOB highlighted key areas where the funds should be invested, including road construction, hospital rehabilitation, power generation, free trade zones, industrial parks, and youth empowerment programs.

The group stressed the need for equitable distribution of projects across all South East states to ensure fairness and inclusivity.

Furthermore, IPOB urged that the funds should not be diverted to non-essential expenditures but should focus on initiatives that will have a direct and lasting impact on the people. The group emphasized the importance of transparency in the commission’s activities and called for accountability from key figures, including Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Dr. Benjamin Kalu, and SEDC Chairman Dr. Emeka Nworgu.

“The success of the South East Development Commission will be measured by its ability to deliver meaningful projects that benefit the entire region,” IPOB stated.

The group reiterated its commitment to monitoring the commission’s progress and ensuring that the appropriated funds are utilized effectively. As expectations rise for development in the South East, the public will be keenly watching the SEDC’s implementation of its projects.