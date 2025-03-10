Investors, stockbrokers, others, await Wema Bank’s N200b capital raise

By Peter Egwuatu

Buoyed by its strong fundamentals, growth trajectory, and prospects of a brighter future, the investment community, comprising shareholders, investors, stockbrokers, and financial analysts are warming up to participate in the N200 billion Rights Issue and Special Placement of Wema Bank Plc, which is scheduled to open on April, 01 , 2025.

Already, some top notch institutional investors who are said to have taken strong position in the Nigerian oldest deposit money bank, an evidence of confidence in its future growth and development.

In a strategic move to comply with the new capital requirement for banks by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Wema Bank has filed an application to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) to raise N149.3 billion by Rights Issue, offering 14.29billion Ordinary Shares at N10.45 per share, through its stockbrokers, Global Asset Management Nigeria Limited and Qualinvest Capital Limited. The bank is also set to mobilize N50 billion through private placement.

The bank’s financial indices and sustained high performance on the Nigerian Exchange Limited last year, have earned it a top rating in the nation’s ecosystem. Wema Bank’s stock remained bullish in 2024 and emerged as one of the best-performing stocks in the banking sector in the year with a record of over 60 percent capital appreciation and 33 percent this year.

Investment analysts view the rising profile of Wema Bank as a manifestation of its market acceptability and a product of successful reengineering of its operations and business structure as envisioned by the Moruf Oseni- led management.

” Wema Bank’s outlook remains positive with sustained growth in total asset over the years, exponential growth in profit and a very sound and dynamic leadership”, says Layi Olaleru, Executive Director, Business Development, CSL Stockbrokers

The Chief Executive Officer, Highcap Securities, David Adonri explained that Wema Bank has been transformed into a viable investment grade stock, based on its remarkably improved fundamentals. ” I believe that the bank has bright prospects and will meet investors’ expectations. The price of the issue is also attractive as it is a discount to market price. This is the time for existing investors to show commitment to their bank and through the offering, facilitate its competitive strength”, Adonri emphasized.

According to Tajudeen Olayinka, Chief Executive Officer, Wyoming Capital and Partners, Wema Bank’s core investors must be very confident that the rights issue would succeed, and therefore pre-arrange the core funding of the rights”.