International Women’s Day: Senate pledges 35% affirmative action in parliament

File image of the Nigerian Senate.

The Senate, on Thursday, marked International Women’s Day with a commitment to ensure 35 per cent affirmative action for women in parliament.

The upper chamber also pledged to initiate legislation aimed at removing all barriers to the progress of women in the country.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio made the promise during a three-day event organised to commemorate the 2025 International Women’s Day at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for this year’s celebration is “Economic and Political Inclusion: Walk the Talk.”

Akpabio vowed to ensure 35 per cent affirmative action for women in the National Assembly and throughout all governance processes.

“This commitment aligns with the country’s National Gender Policy (NGP) and the United Nations Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women.”

He emphasised that lawmakers would work to remove all obstacles hindering the socio-economic progress of women and gender equality.

“We are discussing how women can have a solid presence, not only in the National Assembly but across the country.

“We will do all we can to promote gender equality in this country, even if it means amending or adjusting the 1999 Constitution.

“Credible evidence has shown that women are better managers worldwide.

“Sometimes, they can work harder than men. We must return to a time when women played key roles in all sectors of life, contributing to our collective progress and prosperity,” he said.

He also stressed the need to decisively address issues of sexual harassment and reaffirmed the commitment of the 10th National Assembly to promoting legislation that guaranteed 35 per cent affirmative action.

Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, highlighted President Bola Tinubu’s support for women’s empowerment, noting the increased budget for the Ministry of Women Affairs.

“We have made significant progress as women in this country, with women now excelling in various sectors,” she said.

She urged women to continue working on initiatives that promote their progress and gender equality.

In her welcome address, Ms Tabitha Sallah, Director of Administration, Office of the Senate Leader, lauded the National Assembly for its pro-women legislation.

She also called for swift action on the pending gender parity issues currently before both chambers.

The event was attended by the Deputy President of the Senate, Jibrin Barau, and the Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele. (NAN)