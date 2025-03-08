International Women’s Day: Cervical cancer survivors share stories of resilience

By Chioma Obinna

As women all over the world celebrate International Women’s Day, 4 Communities by Communities (4CbyC) is shining a light on the incredible stories of women fighting cervical cancer.

According to them, these powerful narratives are not just about resilience and survival, but also about courage, leadership, and the vital role of community in the fight against this preventable disease.

For Ene, her life was forever changed by the painful loss of her aunt, Evelyn, and the declining health of her mother. Living in Awo-Kajola, Ene’s family once shared evenings filled with stories and laughter. But after Evelyn’s sudden death, those moments ended abruptly.

As her mother’s health began to deteriorate, Ene feared the worst.

The memory of Mama’s warning, “You shouldn’t hold the wood like that, Ene,” replayed in her mind as she wondered if her family was cursed. But something didn’t sit right. Was it truly a curse, or was something else at play?

Then, Ene visited the One-Stop Shop for Health, where she met Funke, a clinician who would offer care and hope.

In a moment of raw vulnerability, Ene asked, “Is Mama going to die like Aunty Evelyn?” Aunty Funke gently explained that it might not be a curse at all but rather cervical cancer.

Stunned by this revelation, Ene learned that cervical cancer could be detected and treated and that it wasn’t too late for her family to act.

After taking her mother and younger sister, Blessing, for tests, Ene’s worst fears were confirmed: Mama had cervical cancer, Stage 3.

… for my graduation, wedding

As panic set in, Ene asked, “Will she make it? Long enough for my graduation? My wedding?”

However, Funke promised that they would do everything possible and assured Ene that she and Blessing would receive the HPV vaccine to prevent the disease from impacting their lives further. With compassion and care, Funke explained that this cancer was not a curse but a consequence of inadequate healthcare and screening in rural areas.

Funke’s words gave Ene hope through the pain of this diagnosis: “We are not cursed.”

Ene is not alone. Jennifer’s journey with cervical cancer began in 2013, when she noticed signs such as severe itching, open sores, and abnormal bleeding. She sought treatment at several hospitals, but her symptoms worsened, and misdiagnoses prolonged her suffering.

By 2016, a pap smear test suggested she was cancer-free, but her condition continued to deteriorate. Only after a biopsy did doctors confirm the presence of cervical cancer, and by that time, the disease had already spread to her vagina.

Despite being referred for chemotherapy and radiotherapy, Jennifer’s battle became a financial and emotional struggle. She was unable to afford treatment, and when she finally sought help, the hospital’s radiotherapy machine was broken. Turning to herbal medicine only worsened her condition, and by the time the SaliHoe Foundation intervened, Jennifer’s cancer had reached stage IV.

Despite receiving financial aid and palliative care, the cancer had already spread to vital organs, and Jennifer passed away in 2020 after a prolonged and painful fight.

Jennifer’s tragic story underscores the importance of early detection and awareness. The delay in her diagnosis and treatment is a reminder of the need for better-trained health workers, more accessible medical resources, and greater education about cervical cancer. Her life could have been saved had she been aware of the symptoms and had access to timely, accurate screenings.

Free screening, vaccine

These and more are the reasons why organisations like the SaliHoe Foundation are now leading the charge to prevent more stories like Jennifer’s.

Through their cervical cancer screening and vaccination centre, they provide free screenings, treatment, and education, reaching communities with vital information in local languages. Their efforts aim to break the stigma surrounding cervical cancer and encourage women to seek early detection before it’s too late.

Findings have shown that vaccines have proven to be one of the most effective tools in preventing cervical cancer. Through awareness campaigns like “Know Her, Save Her,” social media is being used to spread information about the importance of the HPV vaccine and the benefits of regular screenings. On platforms like Instagram, women can learn self-examination techniques, hear survivor stories, and engage in live Q&A sessions that make health services more accessible.

According to the Director of FemmeHealth, a digital-first initiative, Oludimu Kemi Success, the organisation also plays a key role in connecting women to resources and communities, ensuring that no one is left behind, regardless of their background or location.

Collaborations with online health services have made it easier for women to access Pap smears and mammograms, while interactive digital campaigns foster a safe space where women can share their experiences and break the silence around cancer.

Also, together with the “Pinktober” campaign, which highlights survivors as beacons of hope, these digital initiatives are sparking a movement. Women are empowered to take control of their health, learn about prevention, and, most importantly, have conversations that save lives.

The work of 4CbyC, the SaliHoe Foundation, and organisations like FemmeHealth demonstrates that innovation, education, and community support are crucial in the fight against cervical cancer.

The 4CbyC team is led by Professor Juliet Iwelunmor from Washington University in Saint Louis.

In the views of the Directors of 4CbyC, Prof. Iwelunmor, Prof. Joe Tuckler, and Prof. Oliver Ezechi, the road ahead is long, but with continued advocacy, access to healthcare, and a focus on early detection, we can ensure that every woman has the chance to live a long, healthy life.

They believed that on this International Women’s Day, the courage and resilience of women like Ene and Jennifer, whose stories continue to inspire a global movement for change, should be celebrated.

“The fight against cervical cancer is not just about health; it’s about breaking down the barriers of stigma, access, and education. Through collective action, we can create a world where no woman dies from a preventable cancer.”