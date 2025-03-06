Insecurity: Troops kill 92 terrorists, arrest 111 suspects, rescue 75 kidnap victims – Defence HQ

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops engaged in counter-insurgency operations across the country neutralized 92 terrorists, arrested 111 suspects, and rescued 75 kidnapped victims in the past week, according to the Defence Headquarters (DHQ).

Major General Markus Kangye, Director of Defence Media Operations, revealed this on Thursday, highlighting the military’s success in dismantling criminal networks. He added that 47 illegal refining sites were destroyed, and 18 suspects were arrested for oil theft.

South-South Region

Troops dismantled 87 crude oil cooking ovens, 28 dugout pits, 23 boats, 33 storage tanks, and 61 drums used for illegal refining. The estimated value of crude oil and refined products recovered stands at ₦521.8 million, including:

452,396 litres of stolen crude oil

224,175 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO)

1,920 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS)

Other recoveries: 2 pumping machines, 3 tricycles, 5 motorcycles, 2 mobile phones, and 6 vehicles

North-East Operations

In the fight against Boko Haram (BH) and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), troops neutralized over 25 terrorists, including Abba Alai (Amirul Khalid of Alafa). They also arrested 14 suspects and rescued 7 kidnapped victims.

Recovered weapons included: 19 AK-47 rifles, 7 Dane guns, 4 PKT guns, 1 HK 21 gun, 1 QJC W85 gun, 2 GPMGs, 1 M60 MG, 11 RPG bombs, 2 RPG tubes, and 1 fabricated 60mm mortar

3 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), 1,249 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, and 277 rounds of 12.7mm special ammo

Between February 27 – March 5, 2025, a total of 101 terrorists (11 men, 39 women, and 51 children) surrendered. One surrendered with an AK-47 rifle and 7 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo.

Troops, in conjunction with Hybrid Forces, conducted operations in Bama, Gwoza, Konduga, Monguno, Ngala, Kukawa, and Mafa LGAs in Borno State, as well as Gujba LGA in Yobe State.

North-West Operations (Operation Fasan Yamma)

Troops neutralized 11 terrorists and rescued 4 kidnapped victims while recovering:

4 AK-47 rifles, 3 fabricated rifles, 43 rounds of 12.7mm ammo, and 197 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo

34 motorcycles and 8 mobile phones

Between February 27 – March 2, 2025, troops conducted operations in Zamfara (Maru, Tsafe, Bungudu LGAs), Niger (Shiroro, Borgu LGAs), and Katsina (Faskari LGA).

Additional engagements in Sokoto, Zamfara, and Katsina States led to the neutralization of 4 terrorists, the arrest of 12 kidnappers, and the rescue of 19 hostages.

Weapons and items recovered: 5 AK-47 rifles, 1 locally fabricated rifle, 2 Dane guns, 107 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 1 magazine, and 3 motorcycles

In Zamfara State, an airstrike on Yusuf Yellow’s Camp in Tsafe LGA resulted in the destruction of terrorist hideouts and equipment.

North-Central (Operations Safe Haven & Whirl Stroke)

Troops arrested 7 extremists and rescued 2 kidnapped victims in Plateau and Kaduna States.

Recovered 1 fabricated revolver rifle, 1 Dane gun, 21 live cartridges, and 3 mobile phones.

Neutralized 4 terrorists, arrested 8 criminals, and rescued 4 kidnapped victims in Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba, and the FCT.

Seized 2 AK-47 rifles, 29 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 2 vehicles, and 1 motorcycle.

South-East Operations (Operation Udoka)

Troops encountered IPOB/ESN terrorists in Ogbaru LGA, Anambra State, neutralizing 2 extremists and recovering:

2 pump-action guns, 30 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 9 IEDs, 1 vehicle, and ₦17,500

On March 3, 2025, troops intercepted 5 criminals in Enugu and Abia States, recovering:

2 pump-action guns, 1 locally fabricated rifle, 122 live cartridges, 2 motorcycles, and ₦8,000

The military reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating insecurity across the country, urging the public to support security agencies by providing credible intelligence.