Insecurity: Army dismantles 16 illegal refinery sites in Niger Delta, arrests 11 oil thieves

…Neutralizes Terrorists in South East, North East, and North West Operations

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA – The Defence Headquarters announced on Friday that troops engaged in counter-oil theft and security operations across Nigeria have uncovered and dismantled 16 illegal refinery sites in the Niger Delta over the past week.

During the operations, security forces also deactivated 29 crude oil cooking ovens, 31 dug-out pits, and 21 storage tanks, while arresting 11 suspected crude oil thieves and saboteurs.

According to Major General Markus Kangye, Director of Defence Media Operations, troops successfully prevented the siphoning of crude oil worth over ₦536.7 million. They also confiscated 48 smuggling boats and rescued kidnapped victims.

The operations led to the recovery of: 392,174 litres of stolen crude oil, 138,757 litres of illegally refined diesel (AGO), 830 litres of petrol (PMS) and 375 litres of kerosene (DPK).

Additional recovered items included pumping machines, drilling equipment, tricycles, motorcycles, mobile phones, and vehicles.

Troops also conducted raids, ambushes, and clearance operations targeting terrorist groups, bandits, and other criminal elements in multiple regions, resulting in: The neutralization of several terrorists and The arrest of gunrunners, oil theft collaborators, and violent extremists

The recovery of large caches of arms and ammunition, including AK-47 rifles, RPG tubes, pump-action guns, and explosives

In Anambra and Imo States, troops arrested three suspected terrorists and rescued four kidnapped victims.

In Delta and Rivers States, security forces detained six criminals, including a suspected kidnapping kingpin.

Multiple operations led to the recovery of IEDs, firearms, ammunition, and stolen property.

Dozens of ISWAP and Boko Haram terrorists surrendered following intensified military pressure.

Troops conducted clearance operations in Borno and Yobe States, neutralizing several terrorists and arresting key insurgents, including a senior fighter, Abdullahi Ali.

Security forces successfully repelled terrorist attacks and destroyed improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted along key routes.

Military units engaged terrorists in Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, and Kebbi States, eliminating threats and recovering weapons, radios, and stolen vehicles.

Troops rescued several kidnapped victims and disrupted terrorist supply networks.

Security operations in Plateau, Kaduna, and Kogi States resulted in the neutralization and arrest of multiple extremists.

Troops dismantled criminal hideouts, rescuing hostages and recovering AK-47 rifles, ammunition, and motorcycles.

Maj. Gen. Kangye reaffirmed the military’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property, urging citizens to report suspicious activities.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria will continue to fulfill its constitutional responsibilities to protect Nigerians in line with our Rules of Engagement and Code of Conduct for Internal Security Operations,” he stated.