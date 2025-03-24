INEC Chair seeks posthumous award for late predecessor, Prof. Nwosu

Professor Humphrey Nwosu

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has paid glowing tributes to one of his predecessors, Prof. Humphrey Nwosu who conducted the June 12 Presidential Election, and called for a posthumous award for the late professor of Political Science.

Speaking at the afternoon of tributes held in Abuja for the late Chairman of the defunct National Electoral Commission NEC, Yakubu said Professor Nwosu’s four years as Chairman of NEC (1989 to 1993) now define his public service career and even persona.

He said; “Like all his six predecessors and seven successors to date, he had the arduous task of managing elections in an extremely challenging context. He introduced many innovations in election management. In physical terms, he laid the foundation for the independence of the Commission by initiating the current three-layer structure for the commission with offices at national, state and local government levels. He also introduced a number of reforms to election management. His tenure is synonymous with the Open Ballot System popularly referred to as Option A4 in which voters queued up behind the symbol of the party of their choice to vote and to be physically counted.

“Professor Nwosu did his best which was not always appreciated by many, including those who appointed him under an infinite transition from military rule to democracy which ended in the annulment of the presidential election held in 1993, resulting in the dissolution of the electoral commission and the emergence of an interim government. However, with the passage of time, the outcome of his effort is now widely appreciated. The election is now celebrated as one of the best in Nigeria. Even those who annulled it have expressed regret.

“A quarter of a century (25 years) later in June 2018, the presumed winner of the 1993 Presidential election, Chief M. K. O. Abiola, received the highest national honour, the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic GCFR, posthumously. His running mate, Ambassador Baba Gana Kingibe, was conferred with the second highest national honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger GCON. The date of the election (June 12th, 1993) has been gazetted as a national holiday and appropriately named as Democracy Day.

“Sadly, the electoral commission that conducted the election which was personified by Professor Nwosu received only a muffled commendation as if no one conducted the election. Surely, the election did not conduct itself. It was organised by a Commission made up of Commissioners and a Chairman. If it was an oversight that Professor Nwosu was not honoured in his lifetime, it is never late for the appropriate authority to do so posthumously.

“For us in INEC, we will continue to appreciate Professor Nwosu and the dedicated service he rendered to the nation”.

Born in October 1941, Prof. Nwosu who died in October 2024 was a member of the old Anambra State Executive Council, as well as Chairman of the Federal Technical Committee on the application of Civil Service Reforms to Local Government administration in Nigeria. He later became the Chairman of the National Electoral Commission NEC and Chief Electoral Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.