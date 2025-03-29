Indomie Leverages AI technology to celebrate Mother’s Day in an Immersive Digital Experience

Indomie noodles has launched its groundbreaking AI-powered platform specially designed to commemorate Mother’s Day which has been tagged “Show Some Love to Mum”.

This innovative platform by Indomie allows people to create personalized video messages to celebrate the remarkable mothers in their lives. By blending advanced technology with heartfelt sentiment, Indomie invites everyone to join in making this Mother’s Day a truly unforgettable moment to appreciate the love and care that mothers give every day.

By leveraging the transformative power of AI, Indomie is redefining how we express our deepest emotions. This new platform showcases the limitless potential of AI while creating a space centred on family bonds and love.

With this AI-powered platform, Indomie aims to strengthen the timeless bond between mothers and their children by allowing users to create personalised video messages using the voices of beloved celebrities such as Shaffy Bello, Akinyemi Omotayo (Asherkine), and Bimbo Ademoye. With the mother and child’s name in every message, the platform transforms a simple greeting into a cherished memory, ensuring that mothers feel seen, loved, and truly special.

In a world where the hustle of daily life can sometimes dim the significance of motherhood, this initiative serves as a gentle reminder of the importance of pausing to celebrate and honour the important role mothers play.

Speaking on how the platform works, Adeniyi Rahmotallahi, the Digital Marketing Manager for Indomie Noodles Nigeria, shared, saying “All users have to do is visit the Indomie platform, choose the celebrity that their mother loves, input her name or a special nickname alongside their own name, and receive a personalized video from a celebrate they chose. It will have their names and resonate emotionally”.

This effortless yet profoundly touching method is set to spark joyful reactions as mothers receive these videos. Through this innovative approach, Indomie offers a seamless and heartfelt experience that fosters emotional connection.

Indomie’s new platform is a reflection of the brand’s commitment to celebrating love, care, and family. By reimagining how we celebrate love and connection, Indomie is setting a new standard for heartfelt experiences this Mother’s Day. The brand invites everyone to explore this unique opportunity and create memories that will be treasured for a long time. Visit [showsomelovetomum.indomie.ng] to create your personalized AI Mother’s Day message.