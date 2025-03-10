Indian boy with 95 per cent of face covered in hair sets Guinness World Record

An 18-year-old from India has etched his name in history by securing a Guinness World Record for the hairiest face on a man.

Lalit Patidar, from Madhya Pradesh, has an astonishing 202 hairs per square centimetre on his face due to a rare condition known as hypertrichosis, often referred to as “werewolf syndrome.”

Growing up, Patidar faced curious stares from classmates, but he has since embraced his unique appearance.

Speaking to Guinness World Records, he shared that he now documents moments from his daily life on his YouTube channel.

Recently, he travelled to Milan for Lo Show dei Record, where officials confirmed his record.

Over 95 per cent of his face is covered in hair.

“Lalit is one of only around 50 documented cases reported worldwide since the Middle Ages, making him one in a billion,” Guinness World Records noted on its website.

Reflecting on his journey, Patidar recounted: “It’s very rare that people are not treating me well. Most people are good to me. It depends on the person. The first day of school wasn’t so good because the other kids were scared of me, but when they got to know me, they realised I’m not so different from them.”

After receiving the prestigious title, he expressed his excitement: “I am speechless. I don’t know what to say because I am very happy to get this recognition.”

Although some people suggest he remove his facial hair, Patidar stands firm in his self-acceptance. “I like how I am, and I don’t want to change my look,” he stated.

With a growing presence on social media, Patidar has amassed 265,000 followers on Instagram and 108,000 subscribers on YouTube, inspiring many with his confidence and resilience.

