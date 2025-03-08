Inadequacy of mosque responsible for societal decadence – Islamic cleric

As Oyetola build mosque in mother’s memory

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A renowned Islamic scholar Sheikh Imran Eleha has attributed the decadence in the society to failure of the mosque to discharge it responsibility.

Speaking at the inauguration of an ultra modern mosque built by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola in memory of his mother, Wulemotu in Iragbiji on Friday, he said the mosque ought to be a moral building institution for all class of people in the society.

He frowned at the practice of closing mosques except during prayer hours or jumat service, saying the mosque during the lifetime of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) is both a worship place and a centre for preparing man for a peaceful society.

The cleric who led the first jumat service at the Alhaja Wulemotu Anike Oyetola Central Mosque said, “Our society has failed because the mosque has jettison most of its responsibilities of building a peaceful and value oriented society. The mosque holds only to prayers daily and has stop teaching and impacting knowledge on all strata of the society.

“The mosques under any situation must be operational 24-hour to meet it responsibilities not just during prayer hours and jumat services, but operate as a center for impacting knowledge, building individual and societal values to make our society a peaceful one.

“We must go back to the times of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W), to teach morals and value to all classes of people to live a good life and bestow a violence-free society to future generations”, he added.

Speaking after the service, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola said he built the mosque for his mother’s memory because of her dedication to Islam, saying she had always requested that he renovate mosque when she was installed a religious leader at the Iragbiji Central Mosque when she was alive.

“Why did I decide to build a mosque for my mother, in 2006 my she was installed as Iyalaje Adini of a central mosque and I asked her what she wanted me to do for her and she said she wanted me to invite my friends to donate to the rehabilitation of the mosque. I was able to donate N6.5 million and we used the entire money to rehabilitate the central mosque.

“So I now thought about what she would have loved me to do if she were to be alive and I concluded that it is important for me to build a central mosque in her memory, hence, this ultra-modern mosque in her name”, he said.

Also speaking the Asiwaju of Musulumi in the Southwest, Edo and Delta States, Chief Tunde Badmus stressed that such gesture is worthy of emulation by all rich Muslims across the country, stressing the need for Muslims to lead a purposeful life and be compassionate towards one another during and after the month of Ramadan.