Imo LP passes vote of no confidence in state chairman

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- The State Working Committee, SWC, of the Labour Party, LP, in Imo State on Friday unanimously passed a vote of no confidence on its Chairman, Callistus Ihejiagwa.

They spoke to newsmen at the NUJ Press Center in Owerri, on the resolutions of the SWC to save the party from what they called disintegration.

Among their reasons were the issue of autocratic leadership, financial recklessness, constitutional breaches, and alleged collusion with the All Progressives Congress (APC). Therefore, they demanded that he should resign so that a way for the appointment of an acting state chairman.

The SWC alleged how his leadership “sidelined critical stakeholders, including Senator Athan Achonu (the party’s major financier in Imo), the National Vice Chairman (South East), zonal chairmen, and elected lawmakers. Specific instances cited include his unilateral removal and replacement of Local Government and House of Representatives secretaries without consulting affected members.

“For example, the removal of the Chairman of the Labour Party in a Local Government Area represented by an Imo State House of Assembly (IMHA) member without informing the lawmaker. Similarly, replaced the secretary of a Labour Party Federal House of Representatives member without notifying the legislator, later pressuring the national leadership to enforce the changes using “his boys.”

The resolution further alleged the “Stifling of democracy within the party by barring zonal chairmen from convening meetings. During a recent zonal meeting attended by Labour Party House of Representatives and State Assembly members, the chairman allegedly deployed his newly appointed Public Relations Officer to issue a disclaimer against the gathering, exacerbating tensions. “Democracy is by the people, not one man,” the SWC declared, warning that elected lawmakers and stakeholders are now “at loggerheads” with Ihejiagwa, risking mass defections.”

They added the issue of romancing with the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, ”As such has deliberately fuels crises within the Labour Party to drive members toward the APC.” Pointing out that it was unacceptable to them for a state chairman to “consistently settled by the APC-led government and is currently on a pilgrimage to Israel sponsored by the Tinubu administration. How did an LP chairman get onto a federal government-sponsored pilgrimage list?

It was their view that “The fallout from these actions, led to “mass exodus” of members to the APC, factionalization within the SWC, dwindling support, and the potential loss of elected lawmakers disillusioned with Ihejiagwa’s leadership. They warned that the party risks becoming irrelevant in Imo ahead of the 2027 elections unless urgent action is taken.”

At the time of filling this story, Ihejiagwa was yet to react to the story of a vote of no confidence by his party men. However, a close ally to Ihejiagwa who did not want his name mentioned said they were studying the allegations and would soon appropriately.