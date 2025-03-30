I’m set to take over Afrobeats, says Miss Timilehin

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian-American, Timilehin Akinsola aka Miss Timilehin, has expressed why she settled for Afrobeats genre amidst the release of her sizzling single, ‘Confidence.’

‘Confidence,’ which is Miss Timilehin’s third single, having released ‘All my love,’ and ‘Running’ in 2024, is a soul stirring tune that reiterates the singer’s resolve to take over the world with her Afrobeats tunes. The single was released on all music streaming platforms on Friday, March 21, 2025.

In a recent chat, Miss Timilehin said she enjoys Afrobeats as a genre and she’s ready to make he mark and take over the genre despite being relatively new in the game.

“I am here to make my mark in Afrobeats and ready to take over of course! I mean why not,” she began. “I have been singing all my life but when I made that decision to go professional, Afrobeats was my go to medium. I just like the actual beats and the heavy drums. It’s fun to dance to as it can turn any song into a dance song.”

Continuing, she said, “Michael Jackson, Fela Anikulapo Kuti and Bob Marley, who blazed the trail across genres were my earliest influence in music. I aspire to follow their path in dedication, commitment and creativity.”

Miss Timilehin noted that each of the songs she has created is a reflection of her personal experiences as well as cultural insights. She also revealed that though she’s yet to collaborate with any music act at the moment, she looks forward to having a duet with Mavins star, Rema.

In her words, “I haven’t collaborated with any major musician yet, but I would love to make a song with Rema or any other Nigerian star situation permitting,” she said.

The indie act, who is a singer and songwriter with a deep passion for crafting infectious Afrobeat rhythms, specializes in blending soulful melodies with high-energy grooves that capture the essence of the genre. Her work stands out for its ability to fuse traditional Afrobeat elements with fresh, contemporary sounds, creating music that is both authentic and forward-thinking.

The soulful singer is blessed with years of experience in both the studio and on stage, where she’s honed her craft to not just nail the Afrobeat sound, but to elevate it.