I’m raising my boys to never be entitled to women’s bodies – Chimamanda

By Henry Oduah

Renowned author Chimamanda Adichie has reaffirmed her commitment to raising her sons with principles that promote gender equality and respect for women.

The 47-year-old spoke with BBC’s Emma Barnett in an interview published on YouTube on Wednesday about toxic masculinity and parents’ crucial role in shaping future generations.

“I’m determined to raise good men. I’m thinking about how to make them never feel entitled to women’s bodies,” she said.

Adichie welcomed twin boys last year. She did not make the news public until last month.

The award-winning writer highlighted the need for positive male role models, pointing out that while young girls today have strong female figures to look up to, boys often lack similar influences.

“In general, little girls now have women in public life they can admire. But I don’t think boys have that in the same way,” she noted. “That space is instead occupied by noxious characters and ideas. I wish the good men would stand up.”

Adichie, widely recognised for her feminist advocacy through works such as We Should All Be Feminists, stressed that masculinity must evolve to align with principles of equality.

“Culture doesn’t make us, we make culture,” she stated. “We can remake masculinity in a way that is compatible with equality. It can be done.”

Adichie’s latest book, Dream Count, was released on March 4, 2025.

She admitted that becoming a mother temporarily affected her ability to write.

“I don’t like to use the expression ‘writer’s block’ because I’m superstitious, but it happened when I became pregnant,” she revealed. “Something changed, and I don’t think it was just physiological.”