Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has defended her verbal engagement with Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi at a Senate Committee hearing on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

While appearing on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Wednesday, Ezekwesili said she was pleased with the clash with the lawmaker representing Ebonyi North Senatorial District. She said the clash exposed women’s struggle in a patriarchal society.

“I was very pleased with what happened yesterday because now it is in the public domain what women endure in many instances, and the rest of society may know a little about it but has not focused on it. It has now come to the top of our public agenda that we should not allow for a society that shuts down voices,” she said.

The ex-minister and the lawmaker verbally attacked each other during a Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions hearing on a fresh petition submitted by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Ezekwesili had attended the hearing alongside Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s legal representatives and Zubairu Yakubu, the chief petitioner from Kogi Central.

However, trouble started when the petitioner asked the Chairman of the Committee, Neda Imasuen, to step down from the case, citing the ‘controversial manner’ with which he allegedly handled Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s sexual harassment allegation against the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

Yakubu also accused some committee members of bias, alleging that they have pre-existing ties to Akpabio.

Angered by his remark, some of the lawmakers counter-accused him of attempting to undermine the committee’s credibility.

Ezekwesili was also tackled for allegedly forcing herself into the proceedings.

However, she insisted on being heard, saying, “I asked to be put on oath as a witness. I am a citizen of Nigeria.”

This led to a heated argument between Nwaebonyi and Ezekwesili, who engaged in a verbal battle that disrupted the hearing before order was restored.

