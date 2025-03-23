I’m blind to party affiliations – Gov Otti

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State

By Steve Oko

Governor Alex Otti has declared that political affiliation is no barrier to his decision to celebrate and relate with accomplished Abians.

Otti who made the declaration Saturday while speaking at the 80th birthday ceremony of Senator Chris Adighije organised by the State Government at the International Conference Centre, ICC, Umuahia, said that “brotherhood comes first” before party affiliations.

While Governor Otti is of the Labour Party, Senator Adighije who represented Abia Central from 2003-2007, is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The Governor had also in June 2024, celebrated former Senate President and the incumbent Chairman, Board of Trustees, BoT, of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Adolphus Wabara.

Similarly, Governor Otti, at the same venue, celebrated former Secretary to State Government, SSG, Dr Eme Okoro, another PDP chieftain; and Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

Addressing a mammoth crowd of guests at the event, Otti said “we are first Abians before joining politics “, hence his resolve not to allow politics bring any division among brothers.

He invited anybody with brilliant ideas on how to move the state forward, assuring that he will embrace everyone irrespective of their political parties.

Otti thundered: “I’m political party-blind! All that I’m interested in is the development of Abia. If you have a fantastic idea from APC, bring it; if you have one from PDP or APGA bring it. We are looking for ideas. But if it’s to talk about things that don’t make sense, keep it outside”.

Otti who explained that his resolve to celebrate distinguished Abians had no political undertones, vowed to celebrate more people who had made undeniable impacts on lives.

He described Senator Adighije as an honest man, who keeps his words, recalling how he had stood against injustice and betrayal.

“Senator Adighije is an honest person. He is not like those who will tell you something and mean another. People display hypocrisy and call it political pragmatism. But if that’s pragmatism, to hell with it! I will never learn it. If I tell you yes, it’s Yes! And if I tell you no, it’s no, but I will give you reason”.

Responding to a passionate appeal by Rev. Earnest Onyukwu during a church service earlier at the Federal Medical Centre Umuahia, Gov. Otti promised to revisit the controversial pension arrears of Abia pensioners.

He blamed the state leadership of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) for the controversy which he said they invented with the tacit support of the opposition to blackmail his administration.

He appreciated the priest for speaking out but asked him to advise the NUP leaders against wrong associations.

“Thank you for calling our attention to the issue of pension that has become problematic and I want to thank you for being honest and that is what it is.

“You (pensioners) can’t agree on something and then come to say that you didn’t agree. You can’t sign and say you signed under duress, particularly for our senior citizens.

“I have maintained that our senior citizens and pensioners are very honest people. The problem is with their leadership and the problem of the leadership has to do with their association.”

Otti noted with displeasure that after spending N10 billion to defray a backlog of pension arrears accumulated by his predecessors, the leadership of NUP, prodded by the opposition, reciprocated his kind gestures with blackmail.

“When you (priest) said nobody was paid pension in 2018, you are very correct. Not one dime was paid by the past government but the leadership of the NUP was part of the reason nobody was paid.

“So, even when they were going into an agreement with me, they probably didn’t believe that payment will be made. And when I made the payment, they now went round to say that they didn’t sign. So, that angered me but because you have said it, I will have a second look at it.

“Since they talk to you, you should also tell them to mind who their friends are. Somebody owed you for over 10 years, didn’t pay you and somebody comes and brings N10 billion and puts on the table and pays you, and tomorrow, that person that owed you comes out to speak for you, you can see that something is wrong. So, please tell them to mind who their friends are”

Meanwhile, the Governor inaugurated Senator Chris Adighije Health Insurance Complex (SCAHIC Building), a complex named after Senator Adighije by the Board and Management of the hospital.

Otti commended the Board and Management of the hospital for immortalizing the elder statesman.

Presenting the complex to the Governor, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof. Azubuike Onyebuchi, said they decided to honour Sen. Adighije at his 80th birthday in recognition of his great accomplishments during his tenure as the Chairman of the FMC Governing Board.

He described Senator Adighije as a huge asset of immense benefits who had made tremendous impacts in life.

The CMD who decried the wrath in the medical issuance scheme said he had decided to confront the monster and make the system work.

“Before now, the insurance thing was a criminal gang but we decided to make it work by putting technology to digitalise the process. This will enable us catch the criminals and deal with them”.

Some of the dignitaries at the colourful celebration included two former Senate Presidents – Senator David Mark, and Senator Adolphus Wabara; Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo State; Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State represented by the SSG, Professor Chinedum Onyia; former Governor of Anambra State, Senator Chris Ngige; and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu.

Others were Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senator Austin Akobundu, Senator Tunde Ogbeha, Minister for Finance and the Coordinating Minister for Economy, Dr Wale Edu; Senator Nkechi Nwogu; former Minister of State for Science, Chief Henry Ikoh; Chief Gbazuagu Nweke Gbazuagu; Vanguard Entrepreneur of the Year, Chief Chima Anyaso, among a host of others.

In his remarks Senator Adighije thanked God for keeping him fit till his eightieth birthday, and appreciated Gov. Otti for honouring him with elaborate celebration.

The elated Octogenarian who said he felt fulfilled also thanked his guests from all walks of life who came to celebrate him.

Similarly, his daughter, and the Chief Executive Officer of Niger Delta Power Holding, Jenifer Adighije, who described her father as a huge source of inspiration, thanked Gov. Otti and other guests for honouring her father.

Vanguard News