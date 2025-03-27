I’ll stay despite multiple women around, Regina Daniels replies Ned Nwoko

Actress Regina Daniels has assured her husband, Ned Nwoko, that she will stand by him even if multiple women are linked to him.

The movie star stated this in the comment section of her husband’s touching poem posted on Instagram on Thursday.

Senator Nwoko, in his post, dispelled rumour of marital discord and revealed that they were expecting their third child together.

“Oooh my king! The greatest man in Igbo land! Dike’m! Obim! Ezigbo dim Oma!” Regina commented.

“What did I do to deserve this honour! 10,000 women by your right, 20,000 by your left and I will stand gidigba because what we share will remain the first in history.”

Nwoko’s post followed rumour that he was expecting a child outside wedlock with actress Chika Ike.

The lawmaker addressed the allegation in his post, saying: “No rumoured child outside, That ship never sailed, Let them retire that story, tired and stale.

“Their lies will fade, their voices dim, Yet here we stand unmoved, untrimmed. For love like ours, built on steel, Doesn’t break, doesn’t kneel. Still standing, still thriving, unshaken, supreme.”

He also warned those spreading falsehoods about him, revealing that he has placed a bounty on those propagating defamatory claims.

Chika has since denied Nwoko was the father of her child.