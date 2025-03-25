Ijaw leaders storm Bomadi, demand Wike’s suspension over ethnic remarks

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

BOMADI – The leadership of the Ijaw ethnic nationality has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to suspend the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, over alleged derogatory remarks against the Ijaw people and the late elder statesman, Pa E.K. Clark.

The demand was made on Tuesday during a one-day Ijaw National Sensitization Rally held in Bomadi, the headquarters of Bomadi Local Government Area, Delta State. The rally, tagged “Stand Up for Ijaw Nation and Pa E.K. Clark,” was convened by the Congress for Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities (CONDEN) in collaboration with Ijaw groups from the Western Zone.

Speaking at the rally, President of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), Prof. Benjamin Okaba, criticized Wike’s comments, describing them as an insult to the entire Ijaw nation.

“We have remained silent for too long. It’s time for the Ijaw to act, and the time is now. We must redeem our image. Wike, who sent thunder against the Ijaw people, is now facing the consequences of his own words,” Okaba said.

He added that similar rallies would be held in Bayelsa and Rivers states, after which further actions would be taken to address the issue.

Dr. Felix Tuodolo, the pioneer president of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) and initiator of the 1998 Kaiama Declaration, also berated Wike for allegedly misrepresenting the Ijaw population.

“Wike is very poor in mathematics and history for calling the Ijaw a minority of the minorities in the Niger Delta, contrary to census figures. The Ijaw are the fourth largest ethnic group in Nigeria and the majority in Rivers State, with ten local governments compared to Wike’s Ikwerre with only two,” Tuodolo stated.

Tuodolo urged Ijaw leaders to unite under a single agenda to combat political marginalization and advocate for fair representation. He emphasized that the rally was not targeted at any ethnic group but was a call for justice.

Several other speakers, including Nollywood actress Hilda Dokubo and leaders of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) from the Western and Eastern Zones, echoed similar sentiments. Representatives from other ethnic nationalities, such as the Urhobo Progressive Union (UPU), Isoko, and Ndokwa groups, also expressed solidarity.

In a statement signed by Hendrick Opukeme on behalf of CONDEN, the Ijaw nation accused Wike of fueling political crises in Rivers State and called for his immediate suspension.

“We proclaim our unwavering commitment to the struggle for our people’s rights and dignity. For too long, we have been silent while our resources are plundered, our environment desecrated, and our future mortgaged. Enough is enough,” the statement read.

The group insisted that unless Wike is suspended, the Federal Government’s stance on justice would be seen as selective.

With tensions rising over the minister’s comments, the Ijaw leadership has vowed to continue its advocacy until their concerns are addressed.