Ijaw journalists to Wike, Fubara: Yield to political solution

Sim Fubara and Nyeosm Wike

By Etop Ekanem

The Ijaw Journalists Association Worldwide, IJAW, says the pro-Wike and Amaewhule-led Rivers State House of Assembly and Governor Siminalayi Fubara should both yield to political solution for peace and progress of oil-rich Rivers State.



The IJAW, in a statement by Comrade Bulou Kosin and Ezekiel Kagbala, National President and Secretary respectively, stated: “The possibly fallible and unfortunately final Supreme Court judgement on February 28, 2025 which deprived the people of Rivers State their legitimate financial allocations from the federation account has already provoked the people. It is the sad case of two elephants fighting with the innocent grasses suffering. The Supreme Court/Judiciary, the third arm of government was expected to ensure that its adjudication of disagreement between the Executive and the Legislature, guarantees social justice, security and welfare of the people as constitutionally required. Put another way, when the intercourse among the Executive, Legislature and the Judiciary–which constitute government–does not result in the security and welfare of the people, there is cause for concern.

“Against the foregoing background and Governor Fubara’s earlier state broadcast promising compliance to court judgement, the Ijaw Journalists Association Worldwide, IJAW, sees the combative and hasty 48-hour ultimatum given by the Amaewhule-led Rivers House of Assembly to Governor Fubara to re-present the 2025 budget as salt upon injury to the people and fanning the embers of fire that could consume us all. The haste in their further demand for several appointees to be screened again and count of offences paint the picture of impeachment of the Governor as the only agenda of the returning Amaewhule-led Rivers House of Assembly, which can only beget survival actions from Governor Fubara.



“Governor Fubara in his statewide broadcast March 2, 2025 clearly said he will obey the Supreme Court judgement without reservations after studying the Certified True Copy, CTC which he expects to get on March 7, 2025. We therefore find it incongruous that the Amaewhule-led Rivers State House of Assembly would combatively issue a 48-hour ultimatum to Governor Fubara to re-present the 2025 budget, which he has a right to re-present several weeks hence”, the IJAW emphasised, adding: “Although screening of appointments is required procedure, such appointees are nevertheless the choice of the Governor.



“As journalists who feel the pulse of the streets, we advise the Assembly that leaving pursuit of peace to prioritising impeachment would not be welcome by the already angry people, especially in the streets. We urge a political solution to the political crisis in Rivers State. In place of impeachment, the House of Assembly should preoccupy itself with other legislations for the good of the state. We also advise Governor Fubara to intensify rather than forsake the search for peace in the oil-rich Rivers State for the progress of the state and good of all,” the IJAW statement concluded.