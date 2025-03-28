IGP condemns mob action in Edo, orders FCID takeover of investigation

Kayode Egbetokun, Inspector-General of Police

By Nwafor Sunday

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has strongly condemned the mob attack on travelers along the Uromi-Obajana Road in Edo State, which led to tragic consequences.

According to a statement issued by Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the travelers, who claimed to be hunters, were found in possession of nineteen (19) locally fabricated firearms when they were intercepted by a local vigilante group.

The vigilantes, unsatisfied with their explanation, accused them of being kidnappers and took matters into their own hands, resorting to unlawful mob justice.

In immediate response, the Edo State Police Command deployed operatives to the affected community, restoring law and order. Fourteen (14) suspects have already been arrested, while a manhunt has been launched for others involved in the attack.

To ensure a thorough and impartial investigation, the IGP has ordered the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), led by DIG Sadiq Abubakar, to take over the case. He assured the public that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) remains committed to upholding the rule of law and will not tolerate extrajudicial killings under any circumstances.

“While we condemn this act of jungle justice, we also reiterate that the unlawful possession of firearms is a serious criminal offense under Nigerian law. Individuals with unlicensed weapons should either surrender them at the nearest police station or follow due process for licensing,” the statement read.

The IGP further appealed for calm, urging the public to allow law enforcement agencies to carry out their investigations. He warned against taking the law into one’s hands and encouraged citizens to report suspicious activities through appropriate legal channels.

The police have vowed to ensure that all those involved in the mob attack face the full weight of the law.