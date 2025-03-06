IG links improved security of schools to nation’s security

The Inspector General (IG) of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, stated that the safety of Nigerian educational institutions determines the nation’s future.

He made this remark on Thursday at a forum in Dutse.

The forum focused on the security of schools and the training of the Schools Protection Squad (SPS).

The workshop’s theme was ‘Strengthening Security Resilience and Integration of Host Communities in the Protection of Education.’

Egbetokun, represented by AIG Ahmad Ammani of Zone 1, Kano, explained that the Safe Schools Initiative stems from the IG’s commitment to ensuring the safety of students and institutions.

“We cannot overstate the importance of our schools to the development of our nation,” he said. “Schools are sanctuaries of knowledge and the foundation for future leaders.”

Egbetokun emphasised that the security of schools directly affects the nation’s future. Therefore, schools must be protected from all possible threats.

To achieve this, the I-G instructed Commissioners of Police to engage stakeholders in their zones to enhance school safety across their states.

He explained that the Schools Protection Squad (SPS) aims to strengthen security resilience and involve host communities in safeguarding education.

Egbetokun highlighted the need for collaboration between educational authorities, community leaders, the police, and other security agencies to protect schools from potential threats.

“The launch of the Schools Protection Squads is a significant step towards an inclusive approach to school safety,” he added.

Training programmes will be provided for educators, administrators, and security personnel. These programmes will help them identify and respond to security threats.

“We will use modern technology and intelligence-led policing to ensure proactive law enforcement around our schools,” he assured.

Mr Ahmadu Abdullahi, the Commissioner of Police in Jigawa, reaffirmed the command’s commitment to safeguarding schools across the state.

“The NPF is enhancing patrols, strengthening intelligence, and collaborating with security agencies, stakeholders, and community groups to ensure swift responses to threats,” Abdullahi said.

He further emphasised the importance of cooperation for success: “Our success depends on the dedication of every individual here.”

Abdullahi noted that the state had recorded zero attacks on educational institutions. He expressed confidence that the forum would lead to effective security measures for schools.

He stressed that schools are essential for societal development, and a secure environment is vital for students, teachers, and staff to thrive.

“The security landscape is complex, requiring constant innovation and collaboration from all stakeholders,” Abdullahi said.

The Commissioner of Police for the Schools Protection Squad (SPS) at the Force Headquarters, Abayomi Shegunle, noted that Nigeria had faced security challenges, including kidnappings and destruction of infrastructure, leading to school closures.

Shegunle linked these issues to the increasing number of out-of-school children.

He referred to a 2021 report that highlighted the killing of over 600 teachers and the displacement of more than 19,000 people between 2012 and 2016.

Recognising the importance of safe schools, the Nigerian government signed the Safe Schools Declaration on Dec. 31, 2019, alongside 118 other countries.

Shegunle also stated that, in 2021, the Federal Ministry of Finance convened a forum with local and global stakeholders to create sustainable funding for school safety.

Gov. Umar Namadi of Jigawa, in his opening speech, highlighted education as one of his administration’s key priorities.

He expressed optimism that the workshop would bring positive changes to the education sector.

Namadi assured that the state would support the Schools Protection Squad initiative.