Ifeanyi Ubah’s replacement: Field candidates from Nnewi for equity, coalition urges political parties

By Vincent Ujumadu

As the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) prepares for a by-election in the Anambra South Senatorial Zone to replace the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, the Coalition of Anambra South Progressives has called on political parties to field candidates from Nnewi, the late senator’s hometown, for the sake of equity.

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah was elected on the platform of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) but later defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), where he was preparing to contest the November 8, 2025, governorship election before his passing in the United Kingdom.

Three weeks ago, Senate President Godswill Akpabio declared Ubah’s seat vacant, paving the way for INEC to conduct a by-election.

Addressing reporters in Awka on Monday, Mr. Obi Chukwuemeka, an APC member and leader of the coalition, emphasized that nominating candidates exclusively from Nnewi would be a gesture of sympathy toward the people who lost their leader at the peak of his political career.

Chukwuemeka was joined by members of the coalition representing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

“We are here to advocate for fundamental democratic principles—equity and fairness,” the coalition stated. “The Anambra South Senatorial District has been without representation in the National Assembly due to the unfortunate passing of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah. This has left our people without a voice in the nation’s highest legislative body.”

The coalition urged INEC to promptly schedule the by-election, noting that the constitution does not support leaving a constituency without representation for an extended period.

“It has been over seven months since Senator Ubah’s passing, and Anambra South has been denied the right to participate in governance at the national level. We urge INEC to conduct a credible by-election without further delay,” the group said.

The coalition specifically called on all political parties to field candidates from Nnewi North Local Government Area, asserting that this move would uphold fairness and provide closure.

“This is not just about political expediency; it is about justice and equity. By fielding candidates from Nnewi, political parties will show solidarity with the people of Nnewi North, whose son died in active service. Political parties should prioritize empathy over political calculations, and there is no better opportunity to do so than in the upcoming by-election,” Chukwuemeka stated.

He recalled that in 2023, many voters supported Senator Ubah based on the principle that Nnewi North deserved a second term.

“We must continue to respect that sentiment to maintain political stability within Anambra South,” he added.

The coalition also urged INEC to ensure that the by-election is conducted in a transparent manner, providing a level playing field for all candidates.

“Infrastructure in Anambra South is deteriorating, and our youths and women lack empowerment opportunities. Without a representative in the Senate, we have no access to what is due to us,” the group stated.

They further emphasized the urgency of holding the election, noting that the 2025 federal budget has already been passed without Anambra South’s input.

“If this delay continues, we will also be excluded from the 2026 budget process. INEC must act swiftly to end this abandonment of Anambra South,” the coalition concluded.