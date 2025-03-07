IBEDC tackles NLC over allegations of unlawful termination of 3,000 workers

IBEDC

By Adeola Badru

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has rejected allegations made by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Oyo State branch, concerning the unlawful termination of over 3,000 workers, clarifying that the individuals in question were not direct employees of the company but were outsourced staff from Premier International Procurements & Logistics Limited (PIPLL).

In a statement released to the media, IBEDC described the claims as “false and misleading,” emphasising that PIPLL, a third-party human resource firm, was responsible for the hiring and management of these workers.

Consequently, the company stated, “IBEDC bears no responsibility for their termination or any potential reinstatement.”

The statement continued: “We strongly reject any narratives that attempt to inaccurately associate IBEDC with this matter. Such reports misrepresent the facts and could mislead the public and stakeholders.”

Additionally, IBEDC expressed concerns about ongoing protests and picketing, noting that these actions disrupt power distribution services and hinder economic growth.

The company also cautioned PIPLL that its relationship with IBEDC could be jeopardized due to the “unprofessional handling” of the situation.

In response to the unrest, IBEDC noted that PIPLL has begun engaging with key stakeholders, including the affected workers, the Ministry of Labour, and the NLC, to find a resolution.

Reiterating its commitment to ethical labour practices and corporate responsibility, IBEDC assured its customers that its main priority remains the provision of reliable electricity services.

The company, however, urged the public and media to verify facts before disseminating potentially misleading information.

