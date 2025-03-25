I won’t stop fighting for Lagosians — Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

Dapo Akinrefon

Former Labour Party gubernatorial candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has reaffirmed his commitment to advocating for the welfare and progress of Lagosians.

Speaking at the launch of a new mobile application aimed at providing economic opportunities and policy information, Rhodes-Vivour said the initiative was a way to honor the overwhelming support he received from Lagosians during the 2023 gubernatorial election.

The web app, “Our Lagos,” offers users access to grants, skill development programs, job opportunities, and insights into Rhodes-Vivour’s policy proposals for Lagos State.

Describing the initiative as “a practical tool to empower the people who believe in a better Lagos,” Rhodes-Vivour emphasized a leadership approach based on service, accountability, and tangible impact.

The platform features three key components: A grant program for small businesses and entrepreneurs. Skill development courses tailored to current market demands. And A job portal connecting users with employment opportunities through partnerships with private companies.

Additionally, the app includes a policy discussion section, where users can explore Rhodes-Vivour’s vision for Lagos across key sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, education, and economic development.