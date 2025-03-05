‘I wasn’t trying to be disrespectful’ – Carragher speaks on AFCON controversy

Jamie Carragher

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has clarified his remarks on the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), insisting he never intended to be “ignorant or disrespectful” after his comments sparked backlash from African football legends.

Speaking on Sky Sports after Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Manchester City, Carragher claimed that Mohamed Salah’s biggest challenge in the Ballon d’Or race was Egypt’s lack of global success and the lower recognition of AFCON.

His remarks drew immediate criticism from African football icons, including Ahmed Elmohamady, Jay-Jay Okocha, John Mikel Obi, Emmanuel Adebayor, and Austin Eguavoen.

Addressing the controversy on a broadcast after Tuesday’s Champions League matches, Carragher admitted that his wording was “clumsy” when he suggested Salah’s chances of winning the Ballon d’Or were slim because he was not competing in a “major tournament.”

Clarifying his stance, Carragher explained that his point was based on historical Ballon d’Or voting patterns rather than a personal view on AFCON’s significance.

“What I would never want to be described as, as a pundit, would be ignorant or disrespectful. That was never my aim, whether that’s to a player, a club, a country, a continent, an international tournament—whatever that may be,” he said.

“Where I got it wrong was I was clumsy with my language in describing AFCON as not a major tournament. I was trying to explain the merits of Mo Salah winning the Ballon d’Or, and I feel that not just AFCON but also tournaments like the Asian Games and Gold Cup don’t resonate with the people who vote for the award,” he explained.

He acknowledged that the award has traditionally favored players excelling in European tournaments but reiterated his respect for African football.