By Bayo Wahab

Former presidential aide Reno Omokri says he is on a mission to dismantle the Obidient movement.

Omokri made his intention known on Thursday, March 27, 2025, while speaking at Breakfast Central.

The political commentator dismissed claims that his opposition to Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, was borne out of personal vendetta.

He cited attacks by Obi’s followers on him and his family as the driving force behind his mission to dismantle the Obidient movement.

He said, “I took a vow to destroy that movement because Peter Obi was a project of mine.”

Omokri said he and Senator Ben Murray-Bruce played a key role in ensuring Obi’s emergence as Atiku Abubakar’s running mate in the 2019 presidential election.

“I was responsible for Peter Obi becoming the running mate to Waziri Atiku Abubakar in 2019.

“I’ve said this publicly. I’ve got the documents. I’m a meticulous record keeper,” the ex-presidential aide said.

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Obi dumped the Peoples Democratic Party for LP, but Omokri maintained that he didn’t care about Obi’s defection but the conduct of his followers.

He said he contacted Obi to intervene, but the former Governor of Anambra refused to denounce individuals linked to the threats.