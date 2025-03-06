‘I slept in Dangote Cement factory on Natasha’s wedding day’ – Akpabio

By Bayo Wahab

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, said he spent the night in the Dangote Cement factory in Obajana Kogi State on Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s wedding day.

Akpabio said Senator Natasha’s husband is his good friend.

The former Governor of Akwa-Ibom said this to demonstrate his closeness to Senator Natasha and her husband amid the sexual harassment allegation levied on him by the Kogi lawmaker.

He said he slept in the factory because the Kogi airport lights were in a poor state.

The Senate President said while reacting to the recommendations by the Senate Committee Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions.

The committee also recommended that the Senator representing Kogi Central must apologise to the Senate for ‘disrespecting the Senate.”

During the period of the suspension, the committee stated that her salary and security details will be withdrawn.

The committee also recommended that Senator Natasha should not be seen anywhere around the National Assembly during her suspension period.

