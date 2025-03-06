I set up Facebook, Instagram account to learn internet fraud – Portable

Singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has revealed that he originally created his Instagram and Facebook accounts in an attempt to learn internet fraud, commonly known as Yahoo Yahoo.

In a viral video that began trending on Tuesday, Portable was seen conversing with content creator Egungun of Lagos during a car ride. When asked about the unusual name on his Instagram profile, ‘Elizabeth Joyce,’ the singer admitted that the account was initially set up for fraudulent activities.

“Make I no lie for you, e get one Facebook and Instagram account wey be say that time I wan learn Yahoo (internet fraud),” Portable confessed in Pidgin English.

He explained that when he gained fame, he edited the account to remove any incriminating details. “Yahoo no gree, Na hin I just open that account down, as I con hear say them dey look for me say I don blow, na hin I come go edit am, delete oyinbo commot, Na working account,” he added.

Portable gained widespread recognition in December 2021 with his hit song ‘Zazoo Zeh,‘ featuring Olamide and Poco Lee. However, his career has been marked by frequent controversies.

Earlier this year, he clashed with Ogun State authorities, leading to his arrest and arraignment on a five-count charge, including assault. Officials accused the singer of leading a violent attack against government agents attempting to seal his bar over permit violations.

Declared wanted on February 18, Portable later surrendered to the police and was granted bail set at N2 million. His case was adjourned until March 5.