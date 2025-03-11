I removed fuel subsidy to protect unborn generation —Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu, yesterday, said he removed fuel subsidy to protect the future of the unborn generation.

President Tinubu stated this at the inauguration of the National Youth Congress Planning Committee at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to youth empowerment, declaring that the government policies were designed to secure a prosperous future.

He said: “I’ve listened to you carefully, today is not for long speeches, I just want to reassure you that you are the hope of the country. Everything hangs on your future, every decision that I’ve taken is all about tomorrow.

“When you remove oil subsidy, you’re protecting the future of generations yet unborn, the youth. Where’s the investment for the infrastructure? When you listen to majority of professionals talking about Japa, leaving Nigeria, it’s because if you grow prosperity back home and you empower people, they will not bother to leave, they will stay home. This is your home, to develop, build and make prosper.

“Government of the day is all about you, take it very seriously. You can abuse politicians all you like, but politics is about development and about the future generation. I’m glad you are all here as a committee to inspire today, tomorrow and day after. I’m with you.”

Further, he said: “ When we started, it looked so foggy, dicey and hopeless. We tried hard and we were fetching water from a dry well, but today, the economy has turned the corner, prices are falling, confidence in our economy is improving, investors are looking in, technology is advancing. You have the opportunity.

“I’ve listened to the remark of your spokesperson, you have the great opportunity of advancing the development of this country, it’s all in your hands. Mine is to help navigate and push and lift the heavy weight problems, so I can clear the path for you to have a very great future, but it’s in your hands.

“Look at me in the face, tell me whatever you think is wrong and the way you want things done or suggestions. We’ll try to implement all of it as long as it is for the prosperity of this country.

“Mine is to assure you that we’ll do everything possible to make Nigeria a better place for you, but we can’t do it alone, you represent over 60 percent of our population, you’re the heartbeat of our nation and I hope you’ll take this opportunity very seriously.

“I am with you, I repeat again. I, therefore, inaugurate the committee. I wish you a very successful period, an interesting one. Let’s employ technology every way possible, let’s look at our farming conditions, let’s hear what we can do to empower youths in their firm spirit, let’s work for food sovereignty of this country.

“I like you, I can’t be youth again, maybe in the next life, I’m envious of all of you.”

In his remarks, Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, said the confab would be convoked to promote youth engagement.

Olawande noted that President Tinubu’s administration is a listening government ready to be attentive and incorporate the ideas and contributions of young people in governance.

He said that the members were carefully selected as representatives drawn from Federal Ministry of Finance, other related federal ministries, civil society organisations, non governmental organisations the World Bank amongst many others.

He said they were to champion and plan for the conference that would impact the life of youths of Nigeria.

A lead member of the youth confab planning committee and Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, lauded President Tinubu’s commitment in recognising the youths.