I once got N30m from Hausa woman who liked me – Orezi

Orezi

Nigerian singer Orezi has disclosed that he once received a staggering ₦30 million from a woman who simply liked him.

Speaking in a recent interview on The Echoroom, the “Rihanna” hitmaker recounted the unexpected experience, revealing that the woman whom he met in Abuja gifted him a substantial sum without any romantic relationship between them.

Orezi expressed shock at the gesture, highlighting how men are typically the ones known for giving lavish gifts.

“The highest amount of money I’ve received from a woman? I don’t want to mention the amount I received, but okay. It was 30 million Naira, back in Abuja. I wasn’t married to her or anything, she just liked me,” he said.

“If you like a woman, won’t you give her money? That was 2016, We weren’t dating but we had something going on. It’s not like I needed money, I have money but she just gave me. We had fun at a club and the pretty Hausa woman gave me money. I was shocked, I can’t lie. She asked me when I was going to Lagos, I said the next day and the next day she asked for my account number and she sent the money.

“A lot of artistes enjoy things like that, it’s a normal thing. There are privileges to being a celebrity. The same way pretty women enjoy pretty privileges; men enjoy it too. In fact, there was a friend that I had in university whose school fees and provisions were handled by a woman. It’s a topic swept under the carpet a lot; women do things for men a lot. It’s not talked about.”