‘I feel like I’m dreaming’, says Newcastle’s League Cup hero Burn

Newcastle United’s English defender #33 Dan Burn celebrates with the trophy on the pitch after the English League Cup final football match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium, north-west London on March 16, 2025. Newcastle won the game 2-1. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR ‘LIVE’ SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO VIDEO EMULATION. SOCIAL MEDIA IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO USE IN BETTING PUBLICATIONS, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. /

Dan Burn said Newcastle’s historic League Cup final triumph against Liverpool felt like a dream as the defender capped an incredible week by scoring in the 2-1 win at Wembley on Sunday.

Burn put Newcastle ahead late in the first half and Alexander Isak doubled their lead after the interval.

Federico Chiesa got one back in the closing minutes, but Newcastle held on for their first major silverware since the 1969 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup.

The Magpies’ first significant domestic prize in 70 years was the climax of a remarkable three days for Burn, who was named in Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad on Friday.

The 32-year-old centre-back’s first international call-up comes after a well-travelled journeyman career featuring permanent and loan spells at Darlington, Yeovil, Birmingham and Wigan before his breakthrough at Brighton and eventual move to Newcastle in 2022.

Born just 27 miles away from Newcastle in Blyth, Burn is the quintessential local hero, but even he can’t quite believe his fairytale story.

“I’ve had worse weeks. I don’t want to go to sleep because I feel like I’m dreaming and it’s all going to be a lie,” he said.

“I feel strange, I feel numb at the minute.”

Burn benefitted from Newcastle’s clever set-piece routines to score from Kieran Trippier’s corner.

“I knew Alexis Mac Allister wasn’t looking at the ball and I’d be able to get a jump on him. I don’t get many so I saved it for a big occasion,” he said.

But the celebrations might be slightly more muted for Burn than some of his Newcastle team-mates as he has to meet up with his new England team-mates on Monday morning.

“Tomorrow morning. I’ll be first there tomorrow at 8 o’clock!” he said.

– ‘We are making history’ –

Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes said the victory was the “best day of my life” and dedicated it to the club’s legion of raucous supporters.

“It’s all for these fans,” Guimaraes told Sky Sports. “They deserve everything. When I first came here I said I wanted to put my name in history.

“We can now say we are the champions again. This is one of the best days of my life.

“I don’t have any words. It’s the best day of my life. For them (the fans) it’s like the World Cup. People have grown up and not seen us as champions. My first year as captain of this club and it’s one of the best days. This is unbelievable.

“This is my second home. We are making history. Some day when I leave this club I want the fans to sing my name the way they do to (former player Alan) Shearer. He texted me before the game. I’m so emotional today.”

Sweden striker Isak hopes the Wembley triumph can be the springboard for sustained Newcastle success after decades of underachievement.

“This is really just the start,” he said. “We will see more from the fans and what it means for the people when we get back to Newcastle. We are all aware of how long it’s been for the fans without a trophy.

“When you’ve been without a trophy for so long it can be in the back of your head but hopefully now we have won this it is bright days in front of us.”

Vanguard News