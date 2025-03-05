I don’t want to join issues with my critics – Oborevwori

Oborevwori

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA – GOVERNOR Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has said that he does not want to join issues with his critics.

He told the opposition to join him in a tour of projects to see what his administration was doing with funds accruing to the state.

Oborevwori spoke after he inspected completed twin-bridges at the Ubu River along the Ughelli-Asaba Expressway on Wednesday.

He described criticisms of his administration by former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as a manifestation of lack of knowledge of the workings of the government.

Oborevwori said: “I don’t want to join issues with my critics; some say we have gotten so much money and we are doing flyover for over N70 billion. How can flyover be N77 billion?

“Let him come and see what we are doing with money; as a government, we have operated for almost 21 months and we have not borrowed a dime and there is no contractor in the state that will say we are owing him yet our motiple projects are moving smoothly. “

“Let him come and see what we are doing with our money; let him come and pass through this road and see the difference from when I took over and now.

“It takes only one hour twenty minutes to get to Ughelli, his local government. The road is good”.

On the completion of the twin bridges, Oborevwori said: “a few months ago, when I passed through this place, I came here for an inspection, and what I saw that time and coming today is a different story entirely.

“It’s a come and see situation; you can see it and I am very happy today because this bridge has been causing a little problem on the construction of this road because without this bridge, the Sector C1 cannot be completed.

“With what I have seen today, I know come May 29 this place can be inaugurated. I am very happy with the good work of CCECC; they are promise keepers.

“Today, I am happy driving through this bridge for the first time. It gives me great joy and I give God the praise.”