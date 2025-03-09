I don’t think I have the gift to sign another artist under me – Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian music icon Tiwa Savage has admitted she has no plans to sign an artist under her wing, citing the stress that comes with managing talents. She disclosed this in an interview with Forbes Africa.

“Everyone always says to me, ‘When are you going to sign an artist?’ I don’t think I have the gift to sign another artist, because artists are stressful… I could just be sleeping, and then I will wake up and my artist is trending for something else,” she said.

However, she expressed her desire to support upcoming musicians in a different way—by creating a music school. “I do have the gift to help, which is why I am trying to do the music school, where you can go and later sign to a label that can actually help you,” she explained.

Beyond personal success, Tiwa Savage highlighted the need for African artists to take control of their art and industry. “We need to own our art, our publishing, our labels,” she stated. “We need to tell our own stories.”

The music icon also cautioned emerging artists against rushing to fame, emphasizing the importance of building a strong foundation before reaching the pinnacle of their careers. The award-winning singer shared insights on the pressures of success and the need for ownership in the music industry.

“Cherish the beginning,” she advised. “A lot of artists rush to the top, but once you are there, you face pressures — streams, concerts, obligations. When you start, you are free to create without limitations. Build a strong foundation, so when opinions come at you, you do not lose yourself.”

She also challenged the notion of seeking validation from foreign markets, urging industry stakeholders to focus on building a self-sufficient music ecosystem.

“Why are we trying to break into another market? We should build our own to be the one others try to break into,” she said. “If we had the right infrastructure, affordable data, and investment, we would not have to chase validation elsewhere.”