I didn’t receive any money from Akpabio – Natasha clarifies

Credit: AIT News

…denies receiving ₦500m

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has dismissed as false the rumors claiming she received ₦500 million from Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The Kogi Central senator described the claims as a complete fabrication designed to mislead the public and damage her reputation.

In a statement on Wednesday, Akpoti-Uduaghan categorically denied ever receiving such funds and emphasized that no such transaction ever took place.

“Let me be clear: I have never received ₦500 million or any amount from Senator Akpabio. At no time did I make any statement suggesting such. This is nothing but a deliberate falsehood aimed at causing unnecessary controversy,” she said.

The senator expressed deep concern over the increasing spread of fake news and politically motivated falsehoods, calling on the public to disregard the claims. She warned that the propagation of lies for personal or political advantage poses a significant threat to the country’s democratic values.

“It is unfortunate that certain individuals are willing to fabricate such blatant lies. I urge Nigerians to verify information before believing or sharing it,” she added.

Akpoti-Uduaghan also challenged those behind the rumor to provide any credible evidence backing their claims, maintaining that she has always upheld the highest standards of integrity and accountability in public service.

“Falsehoods like this are unacceptable. My focus remains on serving my constituents with transparency and dedication, not engaging in baseless distractions,” she stated.

The senator called on security agencies to investigate the source of the misinformation and take necessary action against those responsible. She reaffirmed her commitment to the principles of truth and justice, declaring, “Defamation and character assassination should have no place in our society. I am confident that the truth will always prevail.”