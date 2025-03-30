HURIWA condemns violent crackdown on Shiite procession, killing of hunters in Edo

By Chioma Obinna

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has strongly condemned the Nigerian Army’s violent suppression of a Shiite procession in Abuja, which resulted in multiple fatalities.

The group also expressed outrage over the mob killing of hunters in Edo State, calling for justice for the victims.

“Nigeria Has Become a Killing Field” – HURIWA

HURIWA criticized the excessive use of force against the Shiite demonstrators, describing the country as a “killing field” where both state and non-state actors take the lives of innocent citizens without consequences.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA questioned the government’s frequent authorization of lethal force against civilian protests.

“How and why does the government in Abuja continuously permit the military and police to use lethal weapons and live bullets instead of water cannons and rubber bullets to disperse peaceful demonstrators?” HURIWA queried.

The rights group acknowledged that the Shiite group defied a directive from the National Security Adviser, but insisted that the army’s response was excessive and unlawful.

“The Nigerian Army must be reminded that the rules of engagement in internal security operations prohibit them from opening fire in public spaces, as this endangers innocent bystanders who are not part of the protest.”

According to a government intelligence report cited by AFP, the clash resulted in 11 protesters and one soldier losing their lives. Amnesty International also reported that soldiers used live ammunition against the demonstrators.

HURIWA stressed that non-lethal measures should have been deployed, especially since the demonstrators were unarmed and posed no direct threat.

“Civility demands that non-lethal equipment be used to disperse civilian crowds, especially when there is no armed resistance or intent to harm security personnel,” Onwubiko stated.

Beyond the Abuja crackdown, HURIWA also condemned the brutal killing of seven hunters in Edo State. The victims, mistaken for kidnappers, were set ablaze by a mob.

HURIWA argued that such mob violence is a consequence of the government’s reckless approach to law enforcement, where excessive force is frequently used without due process.

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, condemned the extrajudicial killings and pledged to prosecute those responsible. Preliminary investigations revealed that the victims were Hausa hunters traveling in a commercial truck.

“If they were suspected kidnappers, why weren’t they handed over to the police for legal prosecution instead of being burned alive?” HURIWA questioned.

The rights group cautioned against ethnicizing the crime, urging Nigerians to focus on bringing the perpetrators to justice rather than fueling ethnic or regional divisions.

“We appeal to Northern opinion leaders to avoid framing this tragedy as an ethnic attack. Mob violence and extrajudicial killings are criminal acts, not ethnic conflicts.”

HURIWA also called on the Edo State government to ensure that those responsible for the killings are swiftly brought to justice, emphasizing the need to uphold the sanctity of human life.

“Justice must be served for the victims of both state-sponsored violence and mob brutality. The government must act decisively to prevent Nigeria from descending into lawlessness.”