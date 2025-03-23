HURIWA applauds Tompolo, Dennis Otuaro; dismisses allegations

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has commended High Chief Government Ekpemupolo (Tompolo) and Dr. Dennis Otuaro, Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), for their contributions to peace and security in the Niger Delta.

In a statement on Saturday, HURIWA dismissed recent accusations against the two as unfounded.

HURIWA highlighted the achievements of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL) under Tompolo’s leadership. Since its engagement by the Federal Government in August 2022, the company has made significant progress in curbing crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

According to the association, Tantita has recorded: 3,963 incidents related to oil theft, 702 illegal connection points discovered, 971 theft cases identified, 1,784 illegal refineries dismantled, 3,063 illegal facilities shut down

These efforts have reportedly led to a 79% reduction in crude oil losses, ensuring greater oil sector stability.

HURIWA also praised Tantita’s collaboration with security agencies, including the Nigerian Army, Navy, Police, Civil Defence, and DSS, which has strengthened intelligence gathering and operational efficiency.

Commending Dr. Dennis Otuaro’s leadership, HURIWA noted that his administration has shifted PAP from a stipend-based initiative to a comprehensive empowerment programme. His focus on stakeholder engagement, conflict resolution, and skills development has helped reintegrate ex-agitators into productive society.

HURIWA also acknowledged institutional reforms under Otuaro, including staff reorientation workshops, which have improved service delivery and strengthened the programme’s long-term effectiveness.

The association urged security agencies to investigate the sources of recent allegations against Tompolo and Otuaro, emphasizing the need to protect individuals contributing to national security and development.

HURIWA also commended the Federal Government for supporting Tantita Security Services, stressing that sustained collaboration is essential in combating oil theft and promoting peace in the Niger Delta.

“The strides made by Tantita Security Services and the Presidential Amnesty Programme under the leadership of Tompolo and Dr. Dennis Otuaro have been pivotal in reducing oil theft and promoting peace. HURIWA stands in solidarity with them and urges collective efforts to sustain these gains,” the statement concluded.