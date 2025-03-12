How online shopping helps students save money, time in school

By Uchechi Obodo

Nigeria’s e-commerce industry is witnessing rapid growth. This is driven by increased mobile device usage and internet accessibility. Companies and platforms like Konga. Glovo, Jumia, and affiliate marketing networks are at the forefront of this expansion, making it easier for consumers particularly students to purchase goods from the comfort of their homes or hotel.

Beyond transforming consumer habits, the rise of e-commerce is significantly reshaping the economic and academic landscape, particularly for students in tertiary institutions. As education costs continue to rise, many students are turning to online trading such as affiliate marketing as a viable means of financial support, offering them flexibility and independence.

Affiliate marketing involves promoting products or services and earning a commission for every sale made through your referral.

Recent surveys indicate that a growing number of students are leveraging online platforms to earn a sustainable income. With user-friendly interfaces and accessible digital tools, even those with minimal experience are also achieving success in cryptocurrency trading.

This shift is especially impactful in areas where part-time job opportunities are scarce, allowing students to secure their financial futures while maintaining their academic commitments.

For instance, a 20-year-old student, Kalu Favour, shared her transformative experience with affiliate marketing.

She explained: “I started affiliate marketing two years ago while working as a POS attendant, earning just N15,000 monthly. The income was barely enough to cover my daily expenses. However, after discovering affiliate marketing, particularly through Prompt Earn, I have been able to not only settle my bills but also establish myself financially.

Today, Favour earns enough to cover her expenses and save for future investments.

Similarly, Chidera Esther, a marketing major at Imo State University, IMSU, highlighted how e-commerce has simplified her academic life.

She said; “Ever since I discovered Glovo and Jumia, my daily routine has become stress-free. After a long day at school, I can conveniently order food from Glovo without worrying about cooking, giving me more time for assignments and rest. Esther also emphasized how Jumia provides her access to authentic gadgets, clothing, and other essentials at affordable prices, helping her save money while enjoying convenience.

The flexibility of e-commerce allows students to earn income on their terms without compromising their academic schedules. Whether engaging in online trading, affiliate marketing, or leveraging digital shopping platforms, students now have access to financial independence like never before.

As e-commerce continues to expand among students in tertiary institutions, it represents more than just an avenue for making money or accessing goods conveniently. It signifies a shift toward financial empowerment and self-sufficiency in an increasingly competitive environment. While challenges remain, students now have the opportunity to achieve financial stability while focusing on their education without unnecessary distractions.