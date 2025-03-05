How Nigeria lost N120 billion to illegal charter operations — Report

By Nnasom David

FCT, Abuja – A newly released report by the Ministerial Task Force on Illegal Private Charter Operations has exposed a staggering N120 billion revenue loss for the Nigerian government over the past decade.

The losses stem from a combination of illegal charter operations, regulatory gaps, and lax enforcement by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The report, commissioned by Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo and reviewed, paints a picture of widespread security vulnerabilities, interagency coordination failures, and outdated policies crippling the aviation sector.

“Over the past decade, Nigeria lost an estimated N120 billion in statutory revenue from the sector due to regulatory loopholes,” the report stated.

It further named prominent entities such as Arik Air Ltd, BUA International Limited, Dominion Air Limited, Executive Jets Services, Max Air Ltd, the Rivers State Government, Julius Berger Nig. Ltd, and Nestoil Plc as involved in charter operations.

To address the crisis, the task force recommends a series of corrective measures, including the immediate closure and overhaul of the General Aviation Terminal in Abuja to rectify critical security deficiencies.

The controversial 22-year aircraft age limit, widely seen as hindering industry growth, is also slated for repeal.

The report further calls for a significant strengthening of the NCAA’s oversight capabilities to ensure strict compliance with aviation regulations. A new licensing framework for air charter brokers is also proposed to increase transparency and accountability within the sector.

“By implementing these measures, Nigeria can restore regulatory integrity, enhance safety, and position its aviation sector for long-term sustainability and global competitiveness,” the report concluded.

However, the task force’s findings and proposed solutions have drawn sharp criticism from aviation experts who question the government’s ability to enforce meaningful change.

John Ojikutu, aviation security expert and CEO of Centurion Security Limited, dismissed the task force’s efforts as “a waste of time,” placing the blame squarely on the NCAA’s failure to enforce existing regulations.

“Most of these charter aircraft are owned by political office holders or people who have something to do with it. It’s an indictment on the NCAA. When you’re talking about enforcement of regulation, it’s the NCAA,” Ojikutu asserted.

He also raised serious concerns about the regulation of foreign-registered aircraft operating within Nigeria.

“Most of these charter flights are foreign-registered aircraft. Have you been able to identify them? Who brought them in? What is the regulation on foreign-registered aircraft operating in this country? In my days, they could not operate for more than three months. There were specific airports they had to go to. If you brought them in, they had to stay at the customs airport. That was the law in those days,” he explained.

Ojikutu reiterated that powerful figures are shielding illegal flights, making effective enforcement a daunting challenge. “They are being protected,” he emphasized.