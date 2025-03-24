How gas powered generators save businesses from high electricity bills

Nigerians are known for their innovations and resilience in difficult situations. These characteristics have made many to survive the hardship that follows every policy implemented in the economy, especially that of price hikes.

Following the increase in electricity tariff, Nigerians have applied all methods to reduce electricity consumption and save units, especially for those using pre-paid metres.

Economy&Lifestyle discovered that this policy didn’t go down well for many entrepreneurs who get outrageous and crazy bills at the end of every month, even for services not provided. This has made many to subscribe to the use of gas-powered electricity generators to carry out their day-to-day production activities.

Narrating her ordeal, Mrs Ezinne Clement, a manager at a packaged water (pure-water) factory, said that the owner of her workplace had to buy two gas-powered generators when he saw that the amount spent on production is eating deep into his profit, especially the cost of electricity.

“My boss, at my workplace, bought two gas-powered generators a few months back.

“What triggered his actions was when the power distribution company brought a bill of over N100,000 for a month.

“He decided to buy a pre-paid metre, but there was inconsistent electricity, which made him to spend more on diesel.

“We were gradually going low in production, because the increase in electricity billing, materials for production, logistics, among other expenses, were eating deep into the company’s profit.

“He decided to opt for gas powered generators.

“It has really helped us a lot and saved cost.”

Mr. Joseph Mohmoh, a fashion designer said: “When you calculate the amount you spend on electricity bills of which the electricity is not stable, you will prefer buying either solar or gas powered generators.

“I do most of my job with electricity because I am into both men and women’s fashion.

“Also, my job is time bound because I have delivery deadlines to meet and I will not want to disappoint my customers because if I am known for failure they won’t patronize me.

“Another thing is that the fuel that is bought hardly serves its purpose because most of these fuel pumps in the filling station just pump air into the Jerry can.

“Also there are bad fuels that when you buy them they just dry up in minutes.

“To save my business, I had to go for a gas powered generator and it has helped me. I don’t even load my prepaid meter anymore.

“Some of my colleagues in my profession who are running big brands are also using gas powered generators as their source of electricity.”

Mr. Thomas Iduzogie, a poultry and fish farmer, said: “Since I started my poultry and fish farm, I use a gas powered generator to generate electricity for pumping water especially.

“You know how this country is. When you tell an electricity distribution company that you are running a business, the bills they present to you will be triple of what they give to households who have all the gadgets that consume the most energy.

“To avoid an excess electricity bill for energy not consumed I just bought a gas powered generator.

“This has helped me a lot to save costs, especially on electricity.”

Recall that in 2024, electricity distribution companies (DisCos) in Nigeria increased the electricity tariff for Band A customers, which is intended for those receiving 20-24 hours of electricity daily, from N206.8 per kilowatts hour (/kWh ) to N209.5/kWh.

In November 2024, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) asked electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to ensure Band A customers receive the required 20 hours of daily power supply.

In February 2025, the Federal Government through the Minister of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu, announced plans to regularise electricity tariffs for customers in Band A, B, and C to ensure an efficient and reliable power sector.

The same period, the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) released new rules on how electricity prices will be changed, as people are concerned about the price increases.

The head of NERC, Sanusi Garba, explained that according to the 2023 Electricity Act, the commission must make sure electricity companies can cover their reasonable costs, generate enough money to keep operating and earn profit on their investments.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, Foreign Trade in Goods Statistics for 2024, the value of gas-powered generators imported stood at N65.65 billion.