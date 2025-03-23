How domestic violence almost turned me into alcoholic – Ayo Adesanya

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress Ayo Adesanya has opened up about the decade-long domestic abuse she endured during her relationship with her ex-husband.

In an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Adesanya shared painful details of the abuse, the emotional turmoil, and how she turned to alcohol to cope.

“It was something I was involved in for ten good years. It was up and down. We had moments when we laughed, though, but it wasn’t all that. The beating was there, the domestic violence was there, it wasn’t going away. For ten good years, it wasn’t going anywhere,” she revealed.

The actress recounted how the constant abuse pushed her into a deep depression — one she didn’t even recognize at the time. In an attempt to numb the pain, she turned to alcohol.

“I was so depressed. I didn’t know it was depression; I started drinking. I would just sneak out, go and buy a bottle of brandy — for real, for real — go to a corner and drink. I just wanted to be numb. I would drink like a whole bottle. I was a drunk, forget it.”

Adesanya painted a vivid picture of those dark moments, recalling how she would secretly purchase alcohol from a nearby chemist in Surulere.

“There used to be a chemist where we stayed at Surulere. So I would just go and buy the bottle, hide it, bring it home, and drink. I became an alcoholic. It was just God. I became something else. I didn’t want to feel the pain from any beating from my ex.”