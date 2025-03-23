House of Reps member dumps YPP for APGA in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

The member representing Orumba North and South in the House of Representatives, Hon. Chinwe Clara Nnabuife has dumped the Young Progressives Party, YPP, and joined the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in Anambra State.

Hon. Nnabuife who won the federal seat under the Young Progressives Party (YPP) by defeating Okwudili Ezenwankwo, announced her defection at a ceremony in Awka on Sunday.

Addressing a gathering of her supporters and APGA members, Nnabuihe declared: “What is happening today is expected—I am back home.

“My political journey started with APGA and now that I have returned, there will be significant change. If APGA had 70% in the last election, it will be 99.5% from now.”

She called for collective support in advancing the party and praised Governor Chukwuma Soludo for his unwavering commitment to APGA and his support during her election.

She described her return to APGA as the dawn of a new era for Orumba North and South and urged others to join the pary, which she described as “the party to beat” in the November 8 governorship election.

In his remarks, the Anambra State Chairman of APGA, Chief Ifeatu Obiokoye, urged party members to work collectively to strengthen the party.

He emphasized that APGA would not tolerate anti-party activities and as a testament to her new affiliation, presented Hon. Nnabuihe with a temporary membership card. He also pledged to serve as a witness to her membership whenever necessary.

The chairmen of APGA Orumba North and South, Chief Cyril Nwobu and Chief Chike Nwafor, described Nnabuife’s defection as a landmark event that further affirmed the party’s growing acceptance among the people.

They urged other politicians in other political parties in the area to follow her example.

The event was graced by several dignitaries, including the Chairman of Orumba South, Shedrack Azubuike; Deputy Chairman, Ngozi Obidike; and Anambra State House of Assembly member, Engineer Emmanuel Nwafor.