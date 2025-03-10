Hong Kong launches visa scheme to attract tech talents from Nigeria, other foreign countries

Hong Kong has unveiled the 2025 edition of the Technology Talent Admission Scheme (TechTAS), aiming to streamline the entry of international professionals in key technological fields.

This initiative seeks to strengthen Hong Kong’s position as a global technology hub by offering a fast-track visa process for experts in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, fintech, robotics, biotechnology, and other high-tech industries.

TechTAS provides an efficient pathway for eligible companies to recruit non-local technology talent for research and development (R&D) roles within the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

The program significantly reduces bureaucratic delays, allowing tech firms to secure skilled professionals quickly.

Visa applications under this scheme are processed within two weeks, enabling employers to expedite global recruitment.

The program is designed to attract professionals from top-ranked universities specialising in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

However, it also considers exceptional candidates with significant industry achievements or strong technical skills.

To qualify, applicants must hold a full-time employment offer in Hong Kong and engage primarily in R&D across various advanced technological sectors, including green technology, quantum computing, and material science.

Hong Kong’s tech ecosystem, valued at over $100 billion, continues to expand, offering vast opportunities for innovation and investment.

With its proximity to major Chinese tech giants like Tencent, Alibaba, and Huawei, the city is reinforcing its reputation as Asia’s Silicon Valley.

The application process begins with securing employment from a Hong Kong-based technology company that holds an approved quota under the scheme.

Employers then sponsor the visa application, which requires documentation such as proof of academic qualifications, work experience, and relevant professional achievements.

Once approved, applicants and their families—including spouses and dependent children under 18—can relocate to Hong Kong to commence their careers.

Vanguard News